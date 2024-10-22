Joker: Folie à Deux has been widely considered one of the biggest box office failures of the year, but it may be about to reach a brand-new box office milestone. The film currently sits at the #26 spot in the 2024 domestic box office list with $56.4 million, only $200,000 behind Transformers One, which is standing at $56.6 million. Transformers One can still be considered a much bigger success at the box office than Joker 2, as the animated Transformers flick boasts a budget of only $75 million while Joker: Folie à Deux's reported production cost was around $200 million. The first Joker was made for almost a fourth of that, boasting a budget of only $55 million, but it still managed to gross more than $1 billion and become the highest-earning R-rated movie ever, until it was passed by Deadpool & Wolverine earlier this year.

It's unlikely that either Transformers One or Joker: Folie à Deux, which each earned around $500,000 on Sunday, October 20, will climb any higher than #25 at the domestic box office. Both films would need around a $10 million surge to pass The Beekeeper, the Jason Statham-led action film from director David Ayer which closed out its theatrical tab after earning $66 million domestically, including $16 million from its opening weekend. The Beekeeper, which cost only $40 million to make, finished its run only $1 million shy of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy-led box office flop that cost $168 million to make yet only earned $67 million in the United States. A24's Civil War finished ahead of Furiosa, totaling $68 million domestically during its theatrical run before premiering on Max.

‘Transformers One’ and ‘Joker 2’ Feature Some Major Star Power

While neither Transformers One nor Joker: Folie à Deux are blowing off box office doors, it isn't due to a lack of star power. Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson both lent their voices to the animated Transformers flick, with help from Brian Tyree Henry, Keegan Michael-Key, Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm. As for Joker 2, Joaquin Phoenix reprises his role as Arthur Fleck and is joined by Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, with Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Zazie Beetz, and Steve Coogan all playing roles in the film as well.

Both Transformers One and Joker: Folie à Deux are still playing in theaters.

