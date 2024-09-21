Director Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will likely slip to the number two spot for the first time in its run this weekend, but only just. In fact, there’s an outside chance of it over-performing in its third weekend, as it has on the previous two occasions, and retaining its hold on the top spot on the domestic box office chart. But it depends on this week’s new release, Paramount’s animated offering Transformers One. While the movie was expected to handily generate more than $30 million in its debut weekend, it came in under expectations despite strong reviews and exceptional audience response.

With just under $10 million on Friday, including the $3.3 million that it made in Thursday previews, Transformers One is projected to deliver an opening weekend haul of around $26 million. This is just around $2 million more than what Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is expected to gross in its third frame. Burton’s horror comedy sequel has already passed the $200 million mark domestically after a couple of blockbuster weekends, and will close Sunday with just over $225 million. But the positive reception that Transformers One has earned might just attract walk-in audiences over the next couple of days, ensuring a respectable debut after all.

The movie, which features the voices of Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, and Bryan Tyree Henry, currently sits at a “fresh” 88% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. But more impressively, it holds a near-perfect 98% audience score on RT, in addition to the A CinemaScore that it earned from opening day crowds. Produced on a reported budget of $75 million — Paramount spent about the same on last year’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, which opened to $28 million — the film has been directed by the Oscar-winning Josh Cooley, a Pixar alumnus who co-wrote Inside Out and directed Toy Story 4.

Spooky Season Is Here, and the Top Five List Is Dominated by Horror

With Beetlejuice Beetlejuice staking claim on the number two spot for now, Universal’s well-reviewed horror-thriller Speak No Evil is eying a third place finish in its sophomore weekend. The film grossed over $1.5 million on Friday, and will target a little under $6 million across the three-day frame. This should take the film’s running domestic total past the $20 million mark by Sunday. Despite good reviews, Speak No Evil — it’s a remake of an acclaimed Danish-language film from a couple of years ago — is under-performing like so many studio horror films this year. The number four spot was claimed by yet another potential disaster from Lionsgate, Never Let Go. Starring Halle Berry, the film is expected to follow in the footsteps of the studio's recent bombs, Borderlands and The Crow, with a little over $1.5 million on opening day.

Never Let Go narrowly edged past this week’s dark horse, the MUBI release The Substance, starring Demi Moore. The body horror picture generated $1.3 million on opening day, and should gross over $3 million across the weekend. Elsewhere, Deadpool & Wolverine is looking at another $4 million in its ninth weekend of release. This should take its running total past the $625 million mark; the movie recently overtook The Avengers’ $623 million lifetime haul to become the fifth-biggest superhero hit of all time. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates over the weekend, as a clearer top five takes shape.

Transformers One 8 10 Transformers One is an animated action-adventure movie that marks the first animated feature-length film for the series in decades. The film will be a prequel to the franchise, and will tell the story of Optimus Prime and Megatron in their early years, how they met, and a closer look at the war on their home planet, Cybertron.



Release Date September 20, 2024 Director Josh Cooley Cast Chris Hemsworth , Brian Tyree Henry , Laurence Fishburne , Scarlett Johansson , keegan-michael key , Steve Buscemi Jon Hamm , Vanessa Liguori , Jon Bailey , Jason Konopisos-Alvarez , Evan Michael Lee , James Remar , Isaac C. Singleton Jr. , Steve Blum , Jinny Chung , Josh Cooley , Dillon Bryan Runtime 104 Minutes Main Genre Animation Writers Andrew Barrer , Steve Desmond , Gabriel Ferrari Studio(s) Entertainment One , Hasbro , Nickelodeon Movies Distributor(s) Paramount Pictures Sequel(s) Transformers Franchise(s) Transformers Character(s) Orion Pax / Optimus Prime , D-16 / Megatron , Elita -1 , B-127 , Starscream , Alpha Trion , Sentinel Prime , Airachnid , Soundwave , Shockwave / Guard 2 , Jazz , Zeta Prime , Darkwing , Announcer Bot / Guard 1 , Chromia / Arcee , Control Room Guys / PA System / Skywarp , Injured Racer Expand

