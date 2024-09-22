Now in its third weekend of release, director Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is continuing to exceed expectations, while the debutante animated film Transformers One comes up short of projections. What this means is that the two films were pretty much in a deadlock until yesterday — a scenario that nobody saw coming even as recently as a few days ago. Transformers One was expected to easily clear the $30 million mark in its opening weekend. There was even a possibility of a bigger debut, considering its excellent reception. But the movie under-performed with around $25 million across its three-day opening, thereby falling short of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice by just $1 million.

This is roughly in the same ballpark as Paramount’s own Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, which debuted with $28 million last year and legged it past the $100 million mark domestically. Both movies also have similar price tags attached. Transformers One, an animated revamp of the long-running blockbuster franchise, reportedly cost $75 million to produce and features the voice talents of Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, and Bryan Tyree Henry. Last year, the live-action Transformers: Rise of the Beasts was perceived to have underperformed as well, with just over $430 million worldwide against a reported budget of around $200 million.

But unlike that movie — and most Transformers movies, for that matter — Transformers One has earned excellent reviews. Directed by Pixar alumnus Josh Cooley, the film holds a “fresh” 88% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes and a near-immaculate 98% audience score. It also earned a promising A CinemaScore from opening day crowds, which bodes well for its future. In his review, Collider’s Jeff Ewing wrote that the movie adds “complexity and new emotion to the characters and factions that franchise fans love, while having enough dramatic heft for unfamiliar and new audiences alike.”

Only the Baba Yaga Can Help Lionsgate at the Box Office

Pulling off a last-minute upset, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice claimed the number one position for the third weekend in a row, with an estimated $26 million haul. The film opened with $111 million in its first weekend, followed by over $50 million in its second. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is displaying remarkably strong holds and has now grossed over $225 million domestically against a reported budget of $100 million. In third place, Universal’s horror-thriller Speak No Evil grossed just under $6 million in its sophomore frame. Produced on a reported budget of $15 million, the film has now generated over $20 million domestically. It’s not the best result that Universal would have hoped for, but overseas numbers are coming to the horror remake’s rescue.

In fourth place, Lionsgate’s Never Let Go grossed around $4.5 million in its debut. Starring Halle Berry, the film continues Lionsgate’s unenviable recent run, after the back-to-back-to-back under-performances of Borderlands, The Crow, and The Killer’s Game. That being said, the movie out-performed fellow debutante The Substance, which marks indie distributor MUBI’s splashy attempt to follow in the footsteps of A24 and Neon. Starring Demi Moore, the body horror film generated $3.1 million in its first weekend. The top five was rounded out by Deadpool & Wolverine, which earned just under $4 million in its ninth weekend of release, taking its running domestic total past the $625 million mark. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

