Transformers One brings the classic action figure franchise back to the big screen in an awesome, action-packed, CG-animated adventure, and the excitement even continues with a scene during and after the credits. The new film explores the origin story of Optimus Prime (Chris Hemsworth) and Megatron (Brian Tyree Henry) when they went by Orion Pax and D-16 before the Autobots and Decepticons existed. But when the adventure is over, the film has both a mid-credits and an end-credits scene. The mid-credits sequence features the payoff to a humorous gag that happened earlier in the movie. Moviegoers and longtime Transformers fans will definitely want to stay until the end of the closing credits because there's a big post-credit scene with major implications for potential future installments.

The Mid-Credits Scene for 'Transformers One' Features Revisits a Humorous Gag

Image via Paramount Pictures

The mid-credits scene for Transformers One plays after the initial closing credits sequence. The scene features a callback to an earlier comedic gag involving B-127 (Keegan-Michael Key), better known to Transformers fans as Bumblebee. Bumblebee plays the slapstick comic relief for the unlikely band of heroes who develop throughout the film, including Orion Pax, Elita-1 (Scarlett Johansson), and D-16. Not all of Bumblebee's humor lands, but at least he can talk in this adventure, which is a step up from most of the character's live-action film appearances, where Bumblebee usually speaks through radio, music, and audio snippets. Not to mention, Bumblebee regains the ability to talk at the end of the 2007 Transformers film before reverting to his mute gimmick in the subsequent sequels. The Transformers One version of Bumblebee pays homage to the character's classic spirit as the team's designated little buddy and plucky optimist.

The Post-Credits Scene Features Huge Implications for Possible Sequels

Close

Transformers fans will not want to exit the theater during the closing credits, or they will miss an exciting post-credit scene involving one of the franchise's most important factions. Some of the footage of the post-credits scene has already been given away in the trailers and marketing material. Without giving anything away, the sequence involves the birth of a significant faction within the Transformers mythos that is synonymous with the franchise. Transformers One depicts Cybertron before the devastating civil conflict of The Great War between the Autobots and Decepticons. The film depicts the origins of the characters Orion Pax and D-16. They begin as best friends who share a close brotherly bond. However, their journey soon puts these bot-brothers on opposing paths, as they are destined to become the iconic leaders of their respective factions: Optimus Prime, leader of the Autobots; and Megatron, leader of the Decepticons.

'Transformers One's Post-Credits Scene Paves the Way for Multiple Sequels

Image via Paramount Pictures

While no sequels have been announced yet, the Transformers One post-credits sequence certainly paves the way for future installments. Speaking to Screen Rant, producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura teased that Paramount and Hasbro already have ideas in place for a potential sequel to the animated feature, which is currently receiving rave reviews from critics. Di Bonaventura stated about a potential sequel, "Number one, if we're successful with this movie, we're going to do a sequel for this, and we already have, I think, the beginnings of a really interesting story for the second one, which is also character-based, the way the first [is]."

That said, a sequel will only be made if Transformers One is a success. With the quality of Transformers One far surpassing any of the live-action theatrical installments, hopefully, audiences agree, and the storyline established in the animated feature will continue forward, and it can replicate the success of another recent CG-animated theatrical reboot from Paramount Pictures, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, translating to success at the box office and rave reviews from critics. Transformers One is currently tied with Bumblebee as the best-reviewed film to receive a theatrical release in the franchise's epic 40-year history.

Transformers One is now playing in theaters in the U.S.

GET TICKETS