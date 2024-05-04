The Big Picture Hasbro unveils new Transformers One toys, including Power Flip Optimus Prime for $49.99 USD.

Collectors can also look out for upcoming Cog Changers and Robot Battlers figures.

Transformers One film serves as an origin story for Optimus Prime and Megatron, hitting theaters on September 20.

The Transformers are back with a new look this year with the release of the highly anticipated animated film Transformers One. And with a new film on the way, it should come as no surprise that Hasbro would unveil the first official look at their upcoming line of toys based on the latest installment of the franchise, which will be hitting shelves this summer.

Available later this year comes the Power Flip Optimus Prime figure, which will be available for a pricey $49.99 USD. The figure converts between four different modes that include Orion Pax, a Cybertronian truck, Optimus Prime, and finally Ultimate Optimus Prime. The toy will provide plenty of fun for younger fans as well as hardcore collectors, and will also feature additional accessories, such as a shield, energon axe, and the Matrix of Leadership. The figure also comes with 3x A76/LR44 button cell batteries for its eye-catching lights, sounds, and phrases. Also available for collectors to keep an eye out for is the upcoming Cog Changers line, which includes the characters Bumblebee, Wheeljack, and Airachnid for $9.99 USD each. The figures transform in one step, which would certainly bring a lot of easy fun for younger fans.

Additionally, Hasbro also plans on releasing the Robot Battlers line, which will be smaller figures that can transform in three easy steps. The figures will be individually sold for $14.99 USD each, with the available characters being Bumblebee, Sentinel Prime, and Elita-1. However, those characters won’t be the only ones available from the Robot Battlers toy line, as Hasbro also plans on releasing a two-pack featuring Optimus Prime and Megatron. Measuring 4.5 inches, and available for $24.99, the figures also come with two battle bases, two attachable energon swords, an axe, and blast effect accessories.

‘Transformers One’ Will Serve as an Origin Story For Optimus Prime and Megatron

It’s been nearly 40 years since the Transformers franchise has had an animated theatrical film, and Transformers One is aiming to bring the franchise back to its original roots. The film will serve as an origin story for Optimus Prime and Megatron through the lens of their friendship, before ultimately becoming sworn enemies that would change the fate of Cybertron forever. Josh Cooley directs the film, with Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry attached to lend their voices as Orion Pax (Optimus Prime) and D-16 (Megatron), alongside Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm.

Habsro’s Transformers One action figures hit shelves this summer. The film debuts exclusively in theaters on September 20. Check out the official images of the upcoming toys below.