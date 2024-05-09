The Big Picture Get ready for Transformers One, an animated movie exploring the early years of Optimus Prime and Megatron on Cybertron.

Hasbro is releasing collectible figures of Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, and Quintesson High Commander in time for the movie premiere.

The film promises a deep dive into the origins of the Cybertronian War, with a star-studded cast bringing the iconic robots to life.

This year, the Cybertronians will once again roll out into theaters with Transformers One, an animated feature exploring the origins of best friends turned mortal enemies Optimus Prime and Megatron. However, before they discover their powers and come into their own this fall, Hasbro is ensuring their younger years are well represented with a massive line of collectibles featuring the fan-favorite robots in disguise. Collider is excited to share four such figures that will be available for purchase this summer, including a pair based on the fledgling Autobot leader, one for Bumblebee, and one based on the Quintesson High Commander. Three of the figures can also switch between their bot and vehicular forms for double the fun.

Hasbro's latest figures picture Optimus Prime back when he still went under the name Orion Pax. His appearance in the new film from Josh Cooley is sleeker than in past depictions as he's still growing into his role as a beacon of hope for the Autobots. The Ultimate Energon figure, available for $29.99 USD, allows him to fold up into his iconic Cybertronian truck form in 15 steps while his main form lets him wield an Energon axe accessory for combat. Additionally, the package comes with a Matrix of Leadership for his robot mode that symbolizes his transformation into the hero everyone knows and loves. For a simpler collectible at only $4.99 USD, the Energon Matrix figure will be available for fans 4 and up with a head and chest that easily rotate between matrix and cog mode.

Bumblebee's figure, standing at 6 inches tall and retailing for $24.99, is glowing with the power of Energon. B-127's chest features a light-up area for extra effects during play, along with an Energon cube. Like Optimus Prime, he can transform into his car form, and he boasts a blaster and sword accessory that can join together for extra firepower in either mode. The Autobots will need every bit of help they can get to combat the Quintesson High Commander, whose intimidating form is fully represented in his figure. The trailer has set up the Quintessons as the main antagonistic force looming over Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron, and Elita-One, and the warrior class commander is built for battle with an Energon cube of its own and a fighter jet secondary form. The 5-inch figure will be available for $19.99 USD.

'Transformers One' Will Depict the Cybertronians in a New Light