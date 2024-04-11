The Big Picture Get ready for a fresh take on the Transformers universe with a young Optimus Prime in Transformers One.

Witness a world where Optimus Prime and Megatron start off as friendly worker bots before evolving into iconic rivals in this exciting origin story.

The 3D movie hits theaters on September 13.

Paramount transformed the stage of the Colosseum at Caesars Palace into its own playground in a presentation that featured the studio’s upcoming slate of films. Along with exclusive looks at titles like Gladiator 2 and Sonic the Hedgehog 3, another beloved franchise showed off its new digs. The animated Transformers One not only flashed a brand-new logo but also dazzled audiences with not just one but two clips from the upcoming star-studded flick. Introduced by their co-star, Scarlett Johansson, who was unable to attend CinemaCon due to scheduling difficulties, the clips were announced by none other than the project’s two leading voice actors - Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry. This was the second time those in attendance caught a glimpse of the handsome Aussie actor as Hemsworth previously walked across the stage on opening night alongside Furiousa director, George Miller, and co-star, Anya Taylor-Joy.

The film stars Hemsworth as a young Optimus Prime (who at this point in the story is known by the name Orion Pax). In a set of comments leading up to the first teaser, Hemsworth said of Peter Cullen, the man whose voice has been connected to the iconic Transformer for decades, that he “inspired generations with his iconic portrayal of the character for 40 years.” Explaining what sets Transformers One apart from other projects to come from the Hasbro collection, Hemsworth added, “I play a young Optimus Prime and I couldn’t be more excited to share a side … that audiences haven’t seen before.”

An Exciting Origin Story

Image via Hasbro

The first clip that was shared with those of us at CinemaCon revealed a world in which arch nemeses Optimus Prime and Megatron are pals and - in Optimus Prime’s aka Orion Pax’s words - are “lowly worker bots who can’t transform.” Eager for a life beyond what they’ve known, Orion Pax and D16 (Megatron), joined by Bumblebee (Keegan-Michael Key) set out to uncover their true potential on the surface. Upon their arrival to this world that is vastly different from their own, their minds are completely blown and they find themselves having a difficult time adapting to their new surroundings. After they’re granted the power to transform - something they’ve been waiting for their entire lives - they must work together to learn the ropes and fight the bad guys.

As we filed into the Paramount presentation today, each attendee was given a pair of 3D glasses. At the instruction of Hemsworth and Henry, we popped our glasses on and took in a vibrant and incredible world of animation in yet another first look at Transformers One. This one included a train ride with the four main characters - Orion Pax (Hemsworth), D-16 (Henry), Bumblebee (Key), and Elita (Johansson) - aboard a speeding train racing across the surface. There are plenty of action and moments that make you feel like you’re on a rollercoaster during the visually dazzling experience of 3D viewing.

You can learn everything there is to know about Transformers One here in our all-encompassing guide. The movie will shift its way into cinemas on September 13. Stay tuned for more updates from the final day of CinemaCon 2024.