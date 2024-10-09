Transformers One hasn't quite caused the same fireworks at the Box Office as many of its 2024 animated rivals have. From Inside Out 2 to Despicable Me 4, this year has been an outstanding success for animated movies, whereas Transformers One has sadly somewhat underperformed with a worldwide total that is yet to hit $100 million. These frustrations are compounded when viewing the most recent daily Box Office figures for Monday, October 7, with Transformers One finishing fifth on the day as the third-best-performing animated feature.

Ahead of Transformers One is DreamWorks' The Wild Robot, which is to be expected given the Chris Sanders-helmed production has proven mightily successful. However, many wouldn't have expected Transformers One to lose out at the Box Office to the lesser-known GKids production, Look Back. After releasing in GKids' home of New York and in Los Angeles on October 4, the manga-inspired Look Back made its full debut in nationwide theaters on October 6 and 7, having so far struggled to make even $3 million worldwide. However, there's still plenty of pride that can be taken from outperforming a franchise behemoth in Transformers One, with October 7 seeing the GKids production earn $100,000 more than the Josh Cooley project. For those who aren't aware of Look Back and are intrigued by its clear promise, an official synopsis for the film reads:

"Popular, outgoing Fujino is celebrated by her classmates for her funny comics in the class newspaper. One day, her teacher asks her to share the space with Kyomoto, a truant recluse whose beautiful artwork sparks a competitive fervor in Fujino. What starts as jealousy transforms when Fujino realizes their shared passion for drawing."

'Transformers One' Struggles to Compare to its Live-Action Predecessors

Image via Paramount Pictures

Taking a sharp turn into animation following almost 20 years of live-action productions was a brave move for the Transformers franchise, but, if there's one thing this franchise is good at, it's transforming. In fact, the movie has so far garnered incredible critical and public praise, including a magnificent 98% audience score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Alas, this hasn't translated into financial success, with the movie the worst performing of the 21st century productions. With two hitting the billion dollar mark in 2011 and 2014 respectively, there's been a steady decline for the franchise at the Box Office ever since, but the most recent Rise of the Beasts still outperformed its animated younger sibling by more than four times.

Transformers One has been outperformed by Look Back at the daily Box Office. You can catch the movie in theaters right now.

8 10 Transformers One Transformers One explores the origins of the iconic Autobots and Decepticons on their home planet of Cybertron. Set against a complex backdrop of alliances and betrayals, the film delves into the formative events and key figures that shaped these legendary factions, leading to their epic conflict. Release Date September 20, 2024 Director Josh Cooley Runtime 104 Minutes Main Genre Animation Writers Andrew Barrer , Steve Desmond , Gabriel Ferrari Studio(s) Entertainment One , Hasbro , Nickelodeon Movies Distributor(s) Paramount Pictures Sequel(s) Transformers Franchise(s) Transformers Expand

Get Tickets