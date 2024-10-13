Even as DreamWorks’ The Wild Robot races away with a hefty lead, Paramount’s Transformers One is continuing to struggle at the box office. The animated prequel film had a soft debut a couple of weeks ago, which it failed to recover from in the face of fresh robotic competition. Despite excellent reviews and ubiquitous franchise-recognition, Transformers One can safely be described as an under-performer, if not an outright bomb. This weekend, however, the film passed a trio of notable milestones.

It passed the $50 million mark both domestically and in overseas markets, pushing its global total past the coveted $100 million milestone. The film’s current domestic total stands at $53 million, while its overseas haul stands at $58 million. Transformers One has now grossed over $111 million globally, against a reported budget of $75 million. This is the new standard price range for animated films in the post-pandemic era. In recent years, studios such as DreamWorks and Illumination have delivered major hits such as Kung Fu Panda 4, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Despicable Me 4, all on budgets of $100 million or less.

Only Pixar continues to hold out, spending a reported $200 million on its projects. The Wild Robot also cost under $80 million to produce, and is about to pass the $150 million mark worldwide. On DreamWorks’ 30th anniversary recently, it was announced that the film would receive a sequel. But while that film basks in its success, Transformers One has been sent to the scrap pile. Both movies earned similarly enthusiastic reviews from audiences and critics; Transformers One currently sits at a “fresh” 88% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, while its audience score stands at a near-perfect 98%.

'Transformers One' Was Reduced to Scrap by 'The Wild Robot'

Directed by Pixar veteran Josh Cooley, the film features the voices of Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry as Optimus Prime and Megatron, and is set on the planet Cybertron. Previous live-action films in the Transformers franchise, most of which were directed by Michael Bay, were mainly centered around human characters on Earth. But those movies had a rocky relationship with both critics and audiences, with several of them being outright panned, and the most recent ones under-performing commercially. Paramount is also putting together a crossover film that will also feature characters from the G.I. Joe universe. Transformers One is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

