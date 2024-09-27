Two movies which both center around vehicles but could not be any more different are neck and neck at the international box office, with one about to take the lead. Transformers One has grossed exactly $14 million at the international box office, and needs less than $300,000 to pass The Bikeriders, the Jeff Nichols-directed motorcycle drama. Transformers One just recently passed The Watchers, the horror film which sees Ishana Shyamalan make her directorial debut, and also had no trouble rolling over Immaculate, another horror film which stars Sydney Sweeney in the lead role. Once Transformers One passes The Bikeriders in the next day or two, it will also pass The Crow (Bill Skarsgård) at around the same time, as the two have a remarkably similar international box office total.

The script for Transformers One was written by Eric Pearson, Andrew Barrer, and Gabriel Ferrari. Pearson also teamed up with Transformers One leads Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson when he wrote the scripts for Thor: Ragnarok and Black Widow, and he will next write the script for Marvel's Thunderbolts*, which is due in theaters next May. Barrer is also a Marvel vet who wrote the script for Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Ferrarri is credited as a writer on the original Ant-Man. In addition to Hemsworth and Johansson, Transformers One also stars Brian Tyree Henry as Megatron, Keegan Michael-Key as Bumblebee, Steve Buscemi as Starscream, Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion, and Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime. The film currently sits at a "certified fresh" 89% score on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the second-highest rated Transformers movie ever, behind Bumblebee.

What Other Movies Will ‘Transformers One’ Pass at the International Box Office?

After passing The Bikeriders and The Crow, Transformers One's next major milestone will come when it hits the $16 million mark, meaning it will have earned more than Arthur the King, the heartfelt animal drama starring Mark Wahlberg and Simu Liu. It will then have less than $1 million after that until it passes Abigail, the horror film starring Dan Stevens and Melissa Barrera. Transformers One will next zero in on Borderlands, the maligned box office disaster, and then two re-releases in Interstellar (which was only in foreign markets), and Coraline's 15th anniversary reissue.

