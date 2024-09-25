Despite now being in theaters for more than a week and not opening up against any major blockbusters, Transformers One still has a long way to go to earn back its reported budget. The film is about to pass $15 million from international markets, which is dwindling by the day. Transformers One just recently passed $25 million domestically, which, when paired with its slowly-rising international total, puts the film right in the $40 million worldwide ballpark. Transformers One was produced for a reported budget of $75 million, which doesn't factor in marketing, meaning the film will likely need to earn more than $100 million to be profitable for Paramount. It does have the second-highest Rotten Tomatoes score of any Transformers film, so it will need to rely on good reviews and word-of-mouth to earn more money at the box office.

Part of the large budget for Transformers One comes from the star-studded voice cast Paramount has assembled to bring these iconic characters to life. The ensemble is toplined by Marvel veterans Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson, who portray Optimus Prime and Elita - 1, respectively. In addition to Hemsworth and Johansson, Transformers One also stars Brian Tyree Henry, who portrays Megatron, with the rest of the cast being filled out by the likes of Keegan Michael Key as Bumblebee, Steve Buscemi as Starscream, Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion, and Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime. Eric Pearson, Andrew Barrer, and Gabriel Ferrari also wrote the screenplay for Transformers One, and Josh Cooley directed. Cooley made his directorial debut in 2019 helming Toy Story 4.

The ‘Transformers’ Franchise Just Passed a Major Box Office Milestone

The news of Transformers One crossing $15 million at the international box office also comes with the reveal that the Transformers franchise has officially grossed more than $5.3 billion at the worldwide box office. Most of this comes from Transformers: Dark of the Moon and Transformers: Age of Extinction, the Mark Wahlberg-led flicks which earned more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office. Hailee Steinfeld also has a major performer on this list, with her Bumblebee spin-off film earning more than $460 million worldwide. Transformer One may not be performing particularly strongly on its own, but it's still contributing to the success of the franchise as a whole.

Transformers One is now playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

FIND TICKETS