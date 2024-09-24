Things have been slow-going for Transformers One at the box office, but the film is finally about to hit two major box office milestones, which will hopefully give it some juice. The animated Transformers flick is about to pass $25 million domestically and $40 million worldwide, which are relatively solid numbers for its first four days, but it needs to earn much more to get into the green. The film reportedly boasts a production budget of roughly $75 million, which doesn't include marketing, meaning it will likely need to get well into the nine figures to make it profitable for Paramount Pictures. Transformers One does have major star power going for it and strong reviews (it's currently the second-highest-rated Transformers movie), so it's possible that good word-of-mouth will help it get where it needs to be financially.

Transformers One sees Phase 1 Marvel veterans Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson team up for the roles of Optimus Prime and Elita - 1, with Brian Tyree Henry also playing the infamous Megatron. The film also features other stars in major roles such as Keegan Michael-Key playing Bumblebee, Steve Buscemi playing Starscream, Jon Hamm portraying Sentinel Prime, and Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion. The script for Transformers One was penned by Eric Pearson, Andrew Barrer, and Gabriel Ferrari, and the film was directed by Josh Cooley. Pearson is also a Marvel veteran who has worked on projects such as Thor: Ragnarok and Black Widow, and he has also been tapped to write the script for upcoming Marvel movies like Blade, Thunderbolts*, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

How Have Other ‘Transformers’ Films Performed at the Box Office?

While Transformers One is off to a slow start, albeit not one it can't overcome, the film still has a long way to go to reach the highs that other movies in the franchise have hit. Transformers: Dark of the Moon is one of only two Transformers movies to gross more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office, and it finished its theatrical run with $1.12 billion. Age of Extinction also crossed the $1 billion threshold, earning $1.1 billion with more than $850 coming from overseas markets. Revenge of the Fallen earned the most at the domestic office, with more than $400 million, but failed to reach the $1 billion mark.

Transformers One is now playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

Transformers One 8 10 Transformers One is an animated action-adventure movie that marks the first animated feature-length film for the series in decades. The film will be a prequel to the franchise, and will tell the story of Optimus Prime and Megatron in their early years, how they met, and a closer look at the war on their home planet, Cybertron.



Director Josh Cooley Cast Chris Hemsworth , Brian Tyree Henry , Laurence Fishburne , Scarlett Johansson , keegan-michael key , Steve Buscemi Jon Hamm , Vanessa Liguori , Jon Bailey , Jason Konopisos-Alvarez , Evan Michael Lee , James Remar , Isaac C. Singleton Jr. , Steve Blum , Jinny Chung , Josh Cooley , Dillon Bryan Runtime 104 Minutes Writers Andrew Barrer , Steve Desmond , Gabriel Ferrari Studio(s) Entertainment One , Hasbro , Nickelodeon Movies Release Date September 20, 2024 Main Genre Animation Distributor(s) Paramount Pictures Sequel(s) Transformers Franchise(s) Transformers Character(s) Orion Pax / Optimus Prime , D-16 / Megatron , Elita -1 , B-127 , Starscream , Alpha Trion , Sentinel Prime , Airachnid , Soundwave , Shockwave / Guard 2 , Jazz , Zeta Prime , Darkwing , Announcer Bot / Guard 1 , Chromia / Arcee , Control Room Guys / PA System / Skywarp , Injured Racer Expand

