While Transformers One got off to a slow start at the box office, and things continue to slow down more by the day, it's finally about to cross a major international milestone. The film needs less than $250,000 to cross the $50 million mark in foreign markets, which it will likely do during its next round in theaters this weekend. It also is around the same numbers domestically, currently sitting at $48.7 million in the U.S., and is closing in on $100 million worldwide, two milestones which the film will also likely pass this weekend. Paramount has yet to reveal the official budget for Transformers One, but it has been rumored to be somewhere between $75-$125 million, meaning it will need a significant boost to get into the green, as most movies need to make well over their budget to be considered a success.

At the 2024 worldwide box office, Transformers One currently sits right outside the top 2025, right behind Haikyu!!! The Dumpster Battle and Madame Web, each of which narrowly managed to cross the $100 million mark. Transformers One recently passed Madame Web domestically, as Sony's Spider-Man spin-off earned only $43 million in the U.S. to Transformers One's $48 million, and it will next look to pass Challengers, which grossed just over $50 million in the United States. Transformers One is less than $2 million away from passing Argylle in foreign markets, and it just recently passed Trap. If the animated Transformers flick can scrounge together another $5 million internationally, it will scoot past Civil War, the A24 war drama starring Kirsten Dunst.

Who Stars in ‘Transformers One’?

Transformers One stars Chris Hemsworth in the lead role of Optimus Prime, with Brian Tyree Henry featuring alongside him as his friend-turned-enemy, Megatron. Scarlett Johansson also stars in the film as Elita - 1 after working with Hemsworth for years in the MCU. Jon Hamm, best known for his role on the hit series, Mad Men, also plays Sentinel Prime in the film, and Laurence Fishburne, who starred alongside Keanu Reeves in The Matrix movies and later in John Wick, plays Alpha Trion. Saturday Night Live veteran Keegan Michael-Key was tapped to play Bumblebee, while comedy veteran Steve Buscemi portrays the famous Transformer, Starscream.

Transformers One is still playing in theaters everywhere.

