The latest installment in what has come to be a massively successful franchise – earning more than $5.3 billion total – is pushing hard at the box office and just passed a famous actor’s directorial debut. Transformers One, which currently sits at a worldwide box office total of $71 million after its second weekend in theaters, has moved up in the rankings past Blink Twice, Zoë Kravitz’ directorial debut also starring her fiancée, Channing Tatum. Blink Twice finished its theatrical run with just a hair over $68 million, including $22 million domestically but $45 million from international markets, and while Transformers One is still more than $10 million behind in foreign markets, it is more than $17 million ahead domestically. Transformers One is now roughly $10 million away from passing M. Night Shyamalan’s Trap, which stars Josh Hartnett and grossed $82 million worldwide.

Transformers One pushing to $71 million means it is just a few million away from grossing more than its reported budget of $75 million, which mostly comes from the film’s star-studded cast. Two Marvel stars who have been working together for years teamed up to topline the ensemble, with Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson playing Optimus Prime and Elita – 1, respectively. Brian Tyree Henry, who has most recently starred in the MonsterVerse movies and in Bullet Train, plays a lead role of Optimus Prime alongside Johansson and Hemsworth, with Saturday Night Live veteran Keegan Michael-Key playing the famous Transformer, Bumblebee. The film also features voice performances from Mad Men veteran Jon Hamm, who plays Sentinel Prime, with John Wick and Matrix veteran Laurence Fishburne playing Alpha Trion. Comedy legend Steve Buscemi also plays the role of Starscream.

Will 'Transformers One' Pass Any Other Notable Movies?

If Transformers One is able to muster up another $10 million during its worldwide run and move past Trap, it will have another $12 million to pass Zendaya’s steamy tennis drama, Challengers, which grossed more than $94 million worldwide. After that, Transformers One will look to move into the territory of Argylle, the Apple Original Film which stars Sam Rockwell and Bryce Dallas Howard and is considered one of the biggest box office flops of the year, grossing only $96 million on a reported budget of $200 million.

Transformers One is close to reaching $72 million at the worldwide box office.

