Paramount Animation and Hasbro Entertainment’s Transformers One continued its strong box office performance this weekend, pulling in an estimated $25.9 million globally, bringing its worldwide total to $72 million. With an impressive 89% critics' score and a 98% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, the film is clearly a huge hit with critics and fans alike. The film is led by an ensemble and starry cast including Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne, Jon Hamm, and more.

In the U.S., Transformers One grossed an estimated $9.3 million from 3,970 locations over the weekend of September 27 through 29, while on the international stage, Transformers One added $16.6 million across 61 markets, including 11 new openings. The film's international total now stands at $32.8 million, with key markets like China contributing a strong $8.0 million in its opening weekend. Korea also opened well, ranking #2 with $1.4 million across 522 locations, while Brazil brought in $660,000 at #2. In Italy, Transformers One landed at #3, grossing $590,000 from 400 locations. Major markets like the United Kingdom, Germany, and France are set to open in the coming weeks.

Is 'Transformers One' Worth Seeing?

Well, the critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes should point you in one direction, but if you need a bit more of a nudge? Check out Collider's review of the movie. Jeff Ewing loved the film, which he labeled a "thrilling origin story," and praised the high-profile voice cast for their performances too. He wrote:

"The anchor of Transformers One is a talented voice cast who breathe life into the colorful animated characters. Hemsworth is continually charming as the ambitious, somewhat goofy, but ultimately virtuous Orion Pax. He gives nuance and believability to his transformation from an unreliable nobody to a worthwhile leader. Henry gives an adept and complex vocal performance as D-16, developing a layered and evolving character as D-16 becomes more serious following the revelations that the bots experience on the planet's surface. Johansson's memorable and tough as Elita 1, though she's underutilized until things really get going above ground. As B-127, Key capably captures the ever-talking excitement and goodnatured nervousness of the bot who would become the ironically silent Bumblebee. The central players all excel in developing complex characters that notably evolve with the events of the narrative."

Transformers One is currently playing in theaters now, grab your tickets below.

Get Tickets