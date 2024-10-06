Having debuted a week before The Wild Robot, Transformers One is being out-performed by that Dreamworks hit, but only just. Transformers One is on the verge of passing its first major global box office milestone after having played in theaters for two full weeks. That being said, audiences appear to be voting in favor of the acclaimed DreamWorks hit, which has already grossed more than $100 million globally. Both animated movies debuted to near-universal acclaim, which will surely serve them well when they hit the home video market.

With $47 million domestically and another $49 million from overseas markets, Transformers One’s cumulative global box office haul now stands at $97 million. It should be able to pass the coveted $100 million mark in a few days. Not counting 1986’s The Transformers: The Movie, it’s still the lowest-grossing installment of the troubled franchise, whose heyday seems to be behind it. The Transformers films experienced major success a decade and a half ago when Michael Bay’s live-action installments performed wonders globally.

Two of Bay’s five films generated over $1 billion worldwide. The franchise was rebooted in 2018 with a prequel titled Bumblebee, directed by LAIKA’s Travis Knight. Bumblebee became the franchise’s best-reviewed film, and ultimately grossed over $460 million globally against a reported budget of around $100 million. Previous installments all cost around twice as much, as did Bumblebee’s follow-up, last year’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Directed by Steven Caple Jr., the film appeared to underperform, grossing less than Bumblebee globally.

The 'Transformers' Franchise Has Grossed Over $5 Billion Globally

Transformers One debuted even as Paramount mulls over a potential Transformers and G.I. Joe crossover. The movie is set on the planet Cybertron and tells the origin story of how the iconic Optimus Prime and Megatron became mortal enemies. Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry voice the characters, with Scarlett Johansson voicing Elita-1. The film is directed by Pixar veteran Josh Cooley, who last helmed the billion-dollar-grossing Toy Story 4.

Like that film, Transformers One earned excellent reviews. The movie currently sits at a “fresh” 89% critic rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. The film’s audience score is even better, at 98%. In his review, Collider’s Jeff Ewing wrote that the film adds “complexity and new emotion to the characters and factions that franchise fans love.” Produced on a reported budget of $75 million, Transformers One is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

