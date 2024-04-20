The Big Picture Hasbro has released a new look at the Transformers One toys hitting stores this summer.

The line includes a deluxe Optimus Prime figure, and two figures that transform into wearable masks.

Transformers One hits theaters in September and stars Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson.

Transformers One released its first trailer this week (in space!), and like all Transformers movies, this one will be accompanied by an army of plastic robots invading a toy store near you. We now have a first look at Hasbro's Transformers One toyline, including the collector-aimed Studio Series line; its first offering is a figure of Orion Pax (the pre-Optimus Prime, voiced by Chris Hemsworth), in his film-accurate robot mode and Cybertronian truck mode.

There is also a figure of Orion Pax who transforms from figure to wearable mask; it will retail for $34.99 USD. Similar figures of Bumblebee and Maximal leader Optimus Primal were produced for last year's Transformers: Rise of the Beasts; the Bumblebee figure from that line will also be reissued for Transformers One. They also show off super-sized Mega Changers figure, simplified figures that transform into vehicles; they will retail for $14.99 USD and include all-new figures of Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, plus reissues of Megatron and Starscream from previous lines. They also show off the more complicated and articulated Prime Changers ($19.99 USD); that assortment will include Optimus Prime and the Autobot sage Alpha Trion, who is briefly glimpsed in the trailer, voiced by Lawrence Fishburne.

What Is 'Transformers One' About?

Close

The first theatrical animated Transformers movie since 1986's Transformers: The Movie, Transformers One details the origins of some of the most prominent Transformers on their home planet of Cybertron. Four misfits - Orion Pax, D-16 (who is destined to become the fearsome Megatron, and is voiced by Brian Tyree Henry), B-127 (the pre-Bumblebee, voiced by Keegan-Michael Key), and Elita-One (Scarlett Johansson) - journey to the most dangerous and forbidden part of Cybertron, where they discover the ancient origins of their race and unlock a new power. The trailer also gives glimpses of some famous Decepticons (including Soundwave and Shockwave), Autobot leader Sentinel Prime (Jon Hamm), and some tentacled aliens who may be longtime Transformers foes the Quintessons. The film is directed by Josh Cooley, who made his directorial debut with 2019's Toy Story 4, and is animated by Industrial Light and Magic.

So far, Starscream, who will have at least one figure in the line, hasn't appeared in any of the official announcements or marketing materials, but we do now know that Steve Buscemi (who had a small voice role in Transformers: The Last Knight) will be playing a mystery character in the film. Buscemi's on-screen demeanor may be a match for the treacherous Decepticon.

Transformers One will hit theaters on September 20, 2024; expect the toys to hit stores this summer. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new Transformers One trailer below.