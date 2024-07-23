The Big Picture Transformers One is the long-awaited origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, set entirely on Cybertron before the war.

The film showcases a new side of Megatron and explores the tragic end of a friendship that led to the division of Autobots and Decepticons.

Director Josh Cooley praises the voice performances of Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson, bringing new depth to iconic roles.

While it's been an action-packed summer full of major franchise returns, that only looks to continue as moviegoers start to set their eyes on the fall. One of the first big animated releases of the season is Transformers One. The prequel story, set in the same universe as the live-action films, is rolling out into theaters this September. Now, ahead of the film’s second trailer, Transformers One has debuted new images highlighting the coming war for Cybertron.

Courtesy of Entertainment Weekly’s exclusive SDCC preview, Transformers fans have been given two new images for the upcoming adventure. One has Orion Pax (Optimus Prime) running alongside his friend/future enemy D-16 (Megatron), while the other shot has the pair taking cover with their fellow companions, Elite-1 (Arcee) and B-127 (Bumblebee) looking at something off-screen. The film is a mini-Marvel reunion as Chris Hemsworth is taking on the leadership role of Optimus, Scarlett Johansson is voicing Arcee, and Brain Tyree Henry will be adding a new layer to the soon-to-be evil Decepticon leader. Keegan-Michael Key will also be bringing life to the fan-favorite Autobot Bumblebee.

While talking to EW, director Josh Cooley admitted he was a bit nervous when it came to these actors taking on these iconic roles. “The one thing that stressed me out from the minute I signed on was, Peter Cullen is Optimus Prime and is Transformers — that's what my Optimus Prime was growing up.” He would continue:

“I was concerned. How do we [follow that]? And when I really listened to Chris, he had this power to his voice. He took the lines and just pushed even further. He wasn't trying to imitate Peter Cullen, but he was doing the cadence and the rhythm of Optimus Prime, and I froze and I got goosebumps."

What Is ‘Transformers One’ About?

Transformers One is the origin story fans have been waiting for decades to see unfold on the big screen. Taking place completely on Cybertron, years before its war-torn demise, the film tells the lesser-known tale of the friendship between Orion Pax and D-16. It depicts the events that would lead the pair to become arch-enemies and divide the planet into two factions; the Autobots and the Decepticon. This is something that has only ever been told in certain TV shows, books, and video games. We’ve only seen small glimpses of the Cybertronian war in the first live-action Transformers film and Bumblebee.

One of the most intriguing parts of this brotherly tale is that moviegoers will see a side to Megatron that only the hardcore fan base has known. "Megatron is always known as the bad guy," Cooley explained, "There's just good versus evil, and he's always after power, and that's kind of it. We don't know the backstory behind this." His friendship with Optimus Prime/Orion Pax, and its tragic downfall, is the Matrix of Leadership this film possesses at its core. Cooley wanted fans to understand the “heartbreak” that the differences between Orion Pax and D-16 caused, saying:

“The thing that starts to drive a wedge between him and Orion Pax is that the world is not what they thought it was, and they then start to form two different views on how to solve the problem. And these two versions just naturally butt heads against each other. They're really trying not to get pulled apart, and that's where the friction comes in during the second part of the movie where things get real and scary choices are made that really will affect everything."

When Does ‘Transformers One’ Release?

Transformers One is releasing in theaters on September 20, 2024. It’s the first animated theatrical film in the franchise since The Transformers: The Movie from 1986. The new trailer is expected to debut at SDCC, which starts on Thursday, July 25. In the meantime, Cooley prepared us for the emotional tragedy ahead, stating, "They eventually become enemies, and people know that. That's what's engaging about it, letting the audience fall in love with them knowing that they're going to break up."

Stay tuned at Collider for all things Transformers and SDCC.