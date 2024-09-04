The Big Picture Collider is teaming up with Paramount and IMAX to offer readers a chance to see the origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron in Transformers One IMAX 3D before it opens in theaters!

This exclusive IMAX 3D screening will be followed by a Q&A with director Josh Cooley and producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura.

Join us on Saturday, September 14 in LA for the advanced screening event near LAX. RSVP for a chance to win tickets!

Los Angeles, we're excited to announce we've partnered up with Paramount to extend another chance for fans to see an advanced IMAX 3D screening of Transformers One. This is an opportunity to catch this ILM-animated addition to the Autobots' and Decepticons' story that's never been seen onscreen before, ahead of its official release on September 20. Not only are we heading to Cybertron on the biggest screen, but director Josh Cooley (Toy Story 4) and producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura will also be joining us afterward for an exclusive post-credits Q&A. Read on for full details.

Transformers One is an origin story that takes us back to the very beginning before Optimus Prime and Megatron were at odds. In fact, Orion Pax (Chris Hemsworth) and D-16 (Brian Tyree Henry) were more like brothers. In the movie, we discover their humble beginnings as mining bots prior to the war between the Autobots and the Decepticons, when they first earned their Transformer powers and began to learn and understand the weight behind them. On their journey, the duo meets fellow bots Elita-1 (Scarlett Johansson) and B-127 (Keegan-Michael Key), and the four of them team up to protect their home from an invader.

We'll also see how Orion Pax and D-16’s differing perspectives form their beliefs and how they eventually become the Transformers we know today. And we'll experience all of this groundbreaking animation in IMAX 3D. In addition to Hemsworth, Henry, Johansson, and Key, Transformers One also features Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion, Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime, and Steve Buscemi as Starscream.

'Transformers One' IMAX 3D Screening Details

For residents in the Los Angeles area, this event will take place near LAX on Saturday, September 14, a week before it hits theaters. The screening will begin at 2 pm. Following the movie, our own Steve Weintraub will moderate a Q&A with director Josh Cooley and producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura.

How to Get 'Transformer One' Tickets

For your chance to enter to win tickets for the screening, hit this link to provide us with your email address. Be sure to let us know if you'd like to bring a guest with you. RSVP as soon as possible to make sure you get a seat. We'll contact the winners in the days leading up to September 14, so keep an eye out.

Transformers One officially opens in theaters and IMAX in the US on September 20. Click the link below for showtimes, and be sure to check out Collider for more upcoming screenings with us.

