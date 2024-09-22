In its opening weekend, Paramount and Hasbro’s animated feature Transformers One brought in $3 million across 40 IMAX markets, including North America, Japan, India, and the Middle East. Of that, $2 million came from the domestic market, while international screens added another $1 million. This is probably some of the best news for the movie, which under-performed in its global debut. Although the financial return for the film hasn't been great, Paramount has every reason to be pleased with the strong reviews Transformers One has received since its release.

In his review, Collider's Jeff Ewing highlighted how the film added unforeseen depth and emotion to the beloved characters and factions from the franchise, while also offering enough dramatic appeal to capture the attention of new viewers — and it's not just Collider who rate the film. The movie currently holds an impressive 89% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and an even more remarkable 98% audience score, which is a pretty important metric to consider because it indicates the film could have strong word-of-mouth and perhaps show better legs at the box office. Ewing wrote:

"While there are missed opportunities and some scripted transitions need honing, Transformers One provides in-depth look at our favorite alien robots before they became the transforming bots we've loved for decades. The vocal performances shine, giving life to these characters, and combine well with expressive animated details that allow the characters to stand out as full-fledged beings instead of the cool-but-relatively-inexpressive robots we're used to in the prior movie landscape. The thematic work around the species' cogs and agency, as well as time-honored dramatic elements like falls from grace and betrayal, are well written and give new layers to characters we thought we knew."

What Else Did Well on IMAX This Week?

Warner Bros' Beetlejuice Beetlejuice continues to perform well, bringing in $542,000 in its third weekend. The global IMAX total for Tim Burton's long-gestating spooky sequel now stands at $19.1 million, with $15 million from North America and $4.1 million internationally, which is a tremendous return for a movie which is a sequel to a film that only grossed $75 million total on release in the 1980s.

Next week, Universal and Dreamworks' The Wild Robot opens in 29 markets, while NTR Entertainment’s Devara Part 1 debuts in 8 territories. Additionally, the long-awaited Francis Ford Coppola epic Megalopolis will be released in 22 IMAX markets and, in case you missed it, Coppola gave his own movie 5 stars. What a review!

