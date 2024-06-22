The Big Picture Transformers One director Josh Cooley says the film was influenced by biblical epics like Ben-Hur and The Ten Commandments

The film will explore the origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron on Cybertron and tackle themes of social inequality.

Cooley envisions a new continuity for the Transformers franchise following the animated prequel while still connecting the film to other stories.

This September, Transformers One will finally take viewers to Cybertron for an ambitious and epic telling of the origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron. It will mark the first time on the big screen that viewers will get an extended look at their home world and the once tight-knit friendship between the two leaders before they inevitably end up on opposing sides. To properly capture the friends-to-enemies dynamic and the complexity that comes with such relationship drama, director Josh Cooley turned to an unusual inspiration - biblical epics. Specifically, the helmer told IndieWire after a work-in-process screening at the Annecy Animation Film Festival that he was influenced by Ben-Hur and The Ten Commandments when fleshing out the bots' bond.

While One is still a vastly different feature from the aforementioned epics, Cooley believes the focuses of said films are similar. "Those are epic tales of relationships, much like that of Orion and D-16, which we see evolve as friends as they also evolve as people," he said during the interview. Like the antagonism between the wealthy Jewish prince Judah and Roman Messala when the latter returns as a conqueror, Optimus/Orion Pax and Megatron/D-16 will develop a rift as their growth exposes different beliefs about the future of Cybertron. Cooley and the creative team even considered making the cultural differences more overt, like those of Judah and Messala, especially since the story will tackle themes of inequality in Cybertronian society. “If we had all the time in the world, it would’ve been fun to show Megatron as a gladiator and have the two characters come from very different backgrounds. We actually had a gladiator scene that alluded to this origin that was cut out.”

Cooley's vision for the animated feature was to operate within a new timeline for the Transformers franchise that still feels like it could lead into any stories about its two main characters. "I think of this as the beginning of a new continuity where eventually the kind of major set pieces that we come to know of Transformers would still happen, but it might not be exactly the same way," he continued. There's been no shortage of stories within the series canon, yet going back so far leads the door wide open for the director, or someone else, to continue playing with the roots of the franchise. Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura has previously said One's story feels natural for a trilogy chronicling the beginning of the Autobots and Decepticons as fans know them.

Industrial Light and Magic Helped Ground Cybertron in Realism

Close

Exact plot details aren't known for Transformers One, but the trailer showed Orion (Chris Hemsworth) and D-16 (Brian Tyree Henry) bonding as fellow miners on Cybertron and finding their powers alongside Elita (Scarlett Johansson) and Bumblebee (Keegan-Michael Key). It boasts a dream cast around that core, with Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion and Jon Hamm (Mad Men) as Sentinel Prime alongside a menacing Steve Buscemi as the villain. VFX banner Industrial Light and Magic is providing the animation and, despite relatively little experience with Rango and Ultraman: Rising among others, their work has already garnered lofty praise from the cast and crew. Cooley had similarly high marks and lauded ILM's work for making Cybertron feel alive and believable.

“What made the collaboration great is that they approached everything from a visual effects point of view, not so much an animation studio pipeline. It allowed for us to throw crazy ideas and they were open to just figuring it out rather than say no immediately because it would mess up the pipeline. They made sure Cybertron looked and felt like a real place. Because of their grounding in live-action and doing visual effects for live-action, they approached the visuals from a place of believability. They always started from this place of realism in terms of grounding the physics of the world.”

Transformers One hits theaters on September 20. Check out our helpful guide here for everything to know about the epic animated origin story.