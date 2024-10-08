After previously starring in one of the biggest box office letdowns of 2024 with Furiosa, Chris Hemsworth has another movie out in theaters that's closing in on a major box office milestone. Hemsworth leads Transformers One with his long-time Marvel co-star, Scarlett Johansson, the animated Transformers prequel which is close to passing $50 million at the international box office. The film needs only a few hundred thousand, which it will likely scrape together today or, at the very worst, tomorrow. Once it puts together another million from foreign markets, it will move past Argylle, which grossed only $51 million internationally, and is regarded as one of the biggest box office flops of the year — the film failed to reach $100 million at the worldwide box office despite the budget being $200 million.

In addition to its nearly $50 million at the international box office, Transformers One has also grossed $47 million domestically and is closing in on the $100 million worldwide mark. The film was reportedly produced for roughly $75 million, and though it has already earned back its production cost, the $75 million number is likely not to factor in marketing costs, meaning Transformers One still requires more at the box office to be profitable for Paramount. In addition to Hemsworth and Johansson, Transformers One also features several big names which are likely to tie into its larger budget, including Keegan Michael-Key, Laurence Fishburne, Steve Buscemi, and Jon Hamm. The film was written by Marvel veteran screenwriters, Andrew Barrer and Eric Pearson, as well as Gabriel Ferrari. Josh Cooley, best known for his work directing Toy Story 4, came on board to helm Transformers One.

What Are 2024’s Highest-Grossing International Movies?

Despite earning nearly $50 million, Transformers One hasn't even earned 5% of the total for the highest-grossing foreign movie, Inside Out 2, which grossed more than $1 billion just overseas. Far behind Inside Out 2 on the international box office list but way ahead of Transformers One is Deadpool & Wolverine, which is close to finishing its theatrical run with $700 million, currently sitting at $697 million. In the third place spot is Despicable Me 4, which also fell short of a major milestone at $600 million, posting a final international box office total of $597 million.

Transformers One stars Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson and is now playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

8 10 Transformers One Transformers One is an animated action-adventure movie that marks the first animated feature-length film for the series in decades. The film will be a prequel to the franchise, and will tell the story of Optimus Prime and Megatron in their early years, how they met, and a closer look at the war on their home planet, Cybertron.



Director Josh Cooley Cast Chris Hemsworth , Brian Tyree Henry , Laurence Fishburne , Scarlett Johansson , keegan-michael key , Steve Buscemi Jon Hamm , Vanessa Liguori , Jon Bailey , Jason Konopisos-Alvarez , Evan Michael Lee , James Remar , Isaac C. Singleton Jr. , Steve Blum , Jinny Chung , Josh Cooley , Dillon Bryan Runtime 104 Minutes Studio(s) Entertainment One , Hasbro , Nickelodeon Movies Distributor(s) Paramount Pictures Release Date September 20, 2024 Main Genre Animation Writers Andrew Barrer , Steve Desmond , Gabriel Ferrari Sequel(s) Transformers Franchise(s) Transformers Character(s) Orion Pax / Optimus Prime , D-16 / Megatron , Elita -1 , B-127 , Starscream , Alpha Trion , Sentinel Prime , Airachnid , Soundwave , Shockwave / Guard 2 , Jazz , Zeta Prime , Darkwing , Announcer Bot / Guard 1 , Chromia / Arcee , Control Room Guys / PA System / Skywarp , Injured Racer Expand

