Transformers One premiered on digital platforms several weeks ago, but that hasn’t stopped the animated flick from closing in on one final international box office milestone. Transformers One needs only $200,000 to reach the $70 million mark in foreign markets, but it will heavily depend on how things play out this weekend to see if the film will reach the mark or not. In addition to its nearly-$70 million total, Transformers One has also earned $58 million domestically to bring its worldwide total to $128 million, making it the 32nd highest-grossing movie of the year globally, behind The Beekeeper, The Jason Statham-led action thriller from director David Ayer. Transformers One did recently pass Longlegs, the horror film starring Nicolas Cage and Maika Monroe from writer/director Osgood Perkins.

Transformers One features a star-studded ensemble to bring the animated prequel film to life, led by two 10+ year Marvel veterans Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson, who play Optimus Prime and Elita - 1 in the film, respectively. Brian Tyree Henry, who recently starred in Bullet Train and is also famous for voicing Jefferson Davis in the Spider-Verse films, portrays Megatron in the film, with Wonka and Keanu veteran Keegan Michael-Key voicing Bumblebee. Laurence Fishburne, famed for playing Morpheus in The Matrix franchise and for recently starring opposite Keanu Reeves in John Wick, plays Alpha Trion in Transformers One, and he’s also flanked by Jon Hamm, who is best known for his Emmy-winning role in Mad Men. Steve Buscemi also stars in the film, which was written by Eric Pearson, Andrew Barrer, and Gabriel Ferrari, and directed by Josh Cooley.

Is ‘Transformers One’ Streaming Anywhere?

Transformers One is not currently streaming anywhere, but the film is available for purchase or rent on digital platforms for $9.99 (rent) and $14.99 (purchase). The animated film will stream on Paramount+ as it is a Paramount Pictures production, and it may hit the platform near the end of November or sometime before the end of the year. The studio will likely hold the film off streaming until it is done earning in theaters and has also collected from home video purchases to make up for its reported $75 million budget, which it out-earned by more than $50 million at the box office.

Transformers One is still playing in select theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates on the film and rent or purchase Transformers One on Prime Video.

