Despite receiving polar opposite critical responses — with one a highly rated certified fresh Rotten Tomatoes success and the other a critically panned sequel — Transformers One and Joker: Folie à Deux have been neck-and-neck at this year's box office, and certainly not for the better. It is now clear that both movies are financial flops, especially considering the billion-dollar achievers elsewhere in their respective franchises. However, in this battle of the flops, the less likely of the two has now come out on top, with Transformers One officially overtaking Joker: Folie à Deux at the 2024 domestic box office.

Joker: Folie à Deux currently has $58.2 million, with Transformers One a hair's breadth ahead on $58.5 million. This comes following the most recent weekend at the box office in which Transformers One outperformed the controversial musical despite having been in theaters for much longer. It's news like this that makes for another nail in Joker: Folie à Deux's coffin, with the sequel disappointing worldwide and proving that critical and public response will always impact ticket sales. In Martin Tsai's review of the film for Collider, he said:

"Phillips had one job, which was to recreate the jittery cringe of the original Joker to capitalize on the commercial and awards successes. A middling courtroom tale and half-baked musical is not the kind of victory lap anyone wants. Your best bet is to go rewatch The People’s Joker and pretend this never happened."

Despite 'Transformers One's Financial Underperformance, Paramount Has Had a Great Year

The higher-ups at Paramount Pictures need not worry as 2024 has proven to be another positive year for the company. In total, Paramount Pictures’ domestic box office total in 2024 has surpassed $500 million, thanks to several fair-earning projects. Alongside Transformers One, the likes of the return of Mean Girls, John Krasinski's IF, horror prequel A Quiet Place: Day One, and the Bob Marley biopic Bob Marley: One Love have all contributed to Paramount's success. The latest project to help propel the company to this milestone has been the hotly-anticipated sequel Smile 2, with the film not just earning plenty of ticket sales but also heaps of critical praise.

Transformers One has surpassed Joker: Folie à Deux at the 2024 domestic Box Office. You can still get tickets to see the film in theaters now.

