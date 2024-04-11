The Big Picture Get ready to roll out with Transformers One, an animated spin-off bringing the origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron.

Featuring a star-studded cast including Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Brian Tyree Henry, and Jon Hamm, this film aims to revive the beloved franchise.

With a focus on nostalgia and modern animation, Transformers One could kickstart a new era for the iconic robots in disguise.

Everybody’s favorite robots are rolling back into theaters this fall with the release of the long-awaited animated spin-off titled Transformers One. While footage from the upcoming project is currently kept under wraps, fans can enjoy a sneak peek at the official logo from the movie, which was recently revealed by the franchise’s official X account.

The post features a video of the official movie logo, which can be seen transforming, as per the tradition of the franchise. Featuring the classic Transformers font, with a nice golden shine and detailed letters, the logo certainly appears to be aiming for the nostalgia of the original animated series. Additional details about the movie remain under wraps for now, but the film will serve as an origin story, featuring a young Optimus Prime and Megatron and their friendship on the planet Cybertron before eventually becoming sworn enemies.

Chris Hemsworth will be voicing Orion Pax, who will one day become Optimus Prime, the legendary leader of the Autobots. Brian Tyree Henry also stars in the upcoming film as a young Megatron, Scarlett Johansson as Elita, Keegan-Michael Key as Bumblebee, Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime, and Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion. Josh Cooley serves as the director of the animated project, which was written by Andrew Barrer, Gabriel Ferrari, Steve Desmond, and Michael Sherman.

‘Transformers One’ Will Bring a New Angle to the Franchise

Close

Transformers One will be the second full-length animated feature film in the franchise, the first being The Transformers: The Movie in 1986. However, the franchise has established itself as a long-running live-action film series beginning in 2007 with the release of the Michael Bay-directed Transformers film. Since then, the series has seen a decline at the box office, with last year’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts earning only $439 million globally compared to the billion-dollar hits beforehand. However, if the success of last year’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem was any indication, it’s that old IPs of the '80s could see a new life in the form of modern animated features. Whether Transformers One will resonate with audiences remains unknown for now, but should the film prove to be a hit, Paramount could be ready to roll out a brand-new film series as the franchise continues to establish a new identity.

Transformers One rolls out exclusively in theaters on September 13. Check out the official logo of the upcoming animated film below. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates on the movie.