Chris Hemsworth is undoubtedly one of the biggest action stars on the planet, largely thanks to his role as Thor in the MCU, one of the core members of The Avengers that helped build the MCU into the multi-billion dollar franchise it is today. It’s unclear if Hemsworth’s days as Thor are behind him, but last year he found a new home in another major franchise that’s finding major success on streaming. Hemsworth stars alongside his Marvel veteran and co-star Scarlett Johansson in Transformers One, the animated Transformers prequel that grossed $129 million at the box office. The film premiered on Paramount+ at the end of 2024 after concluding its theatrical run, and it has since become a streaming hit, sitting at #6 on the platform at the time of writing, with scores of 89% from critics and 97% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Eric Pearson, Andrew Barrer, and Gabriel Ferrari all wrote the screenplay for Transformers One, and Josh Cooley directed the film. Pearson is a Marvel veteran who is best known for writing the scripts for Thor: Ragnarok and Black Widow, but he also entered the MonsterVerse in 2021 by penning the screenplay for Godzilla vs. Kong. His work with Marvel goes back nearly ten years, though; he helped with the scripts for both Ant-Man (2015) and Spider-Man: Homecoming. Barrer and Ferrari also worked with Marvel on the 2018 flick, Ant-Man and the Wasp. As for Cooley, he made his directorial debut six years ago on Toy Story 4, the animated Oscar-winner starring Tom Hanks that grossed over $1 billion, and he’s next been tapped to direct Little Monsters.

What Else Is Streaming on Paramount+?

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie and PAW Patrol: Super Charged occupy the top two streaming spots on Paramount+, with Jack Black’s Dear Santa landing at #3, but poised to begin a slide now that the holiday season is over. Tom Cruise also has three movies in the Paramount+ top 10; Top Gun: Maverick, the 2022 $1 billion earner, is #4 at the time of writing, and both of his Jack Reacher movies are #7 and #9 on the platform. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is also enjoying a bump thanks to the third film’s box office success, and Smile 2 rounds out the top 10 in the last spot.

Transformers One stars Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson, and was directed by Josh Cooley. Stay tuned to Collider for more streaming updates and watch Transformers One on Paramount+.

