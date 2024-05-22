The Big Picture Transformers One promises to dive deep into the origins of Optimus Prime and Megatron on Cybertron, hinting at a complex backstory.

The star-studded cast of Transformers One includes Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Bryan Tyree Henry, and more.

Directed by Josh Cooley and written by Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, Transformers One gets a new promo poster at Licensing Expo.

Licensing Expo in Las Vegas is always an exciting venue for sneak peeks at upcoming movies, and this year, fans of the Transformers series had a special treat. Promotional artwork for the upcoming animated feature Transformers One was unveiled, setting the stage for its release on September 20. Transformers One aims to explore the origins of the Transformers on Cybertron and will take viewers into the early relationship between Optimus Prime and Megatron. The promotional materials presented at the expo showcased these characters in their pre-war settings, emphasizing their complex past and the eventual conflict that would lead to their iconic rivalry.

The film looks like it's set to blend traditional Transformers lore with new themes, such as societal inequality, adding depth to the story which will complement the expected and highly anticipated action sequences. This approach was reflected in the artwork on display which you can see below thanks to Collider's Perri Nemiroff who was on the ground at the event and able to snap some photos for our readers.

Who Are the Creative Forces Behind the Making of 'Transformers One'?

Close

The cast of Transformers One is suitably packed with big names, featuring Chris Hemsworth in his first animated role as Orion Pax, the character who becomes Optimus Prime. Scarlett Johansson voices Elita-1, bringing her substantial voice-acting experience to the film. The artwork hints at these characters' pivotal roles in the story, with designs that bridge past Transformers aesthetics with a modern touch. Other members of the voice cast include Keegan-Michael Key as Bumblebee, Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion, and Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime, with Brian Tyree Henry voicing D-16, who will become Megatron. Steve Buscemi is also part of the cast in an undisclosed role.

Transformers One will be directed by Josh Cooley, who previously directed Toy Story 4. The prequel is written by Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, who have previously collaborated, with their biggest success being Ant-Man and the Wasp. Additional writers include Steve Desmond and Michael Sherman, who have worked on short films together, such as Monsters and the feature film Knock at the Cabin.

The promotional materials at the expo are just a taste of the scope and scale of Transformers One before the movie rolls out on September 20. More information about the plot and character dynamics is under wraps. As the release date approaches, more details are expected to emerge, offering a clearer picture of how this film will fit into the broader Transformers narrative. For more updates on Transformers One and other exciting cinematic projects, keep an eye on Collider.

Check Out More From Licensing Expo