The Big Picture Transformers One showcases the origins and friendship between Optimus Prime and Megatron on Cybertron in a new thrilling animated feature.

The star-studded voice cast includes Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, and Jon Hamm, with a blend of humor and high-octane action expected.

Directed by Josh Cooley, the film promises to bring a fresh take on the Transformers lore with themes of societal inequality and major set pieces.

Fans are ready to witness the origins of robots in disguise as Transformers One’s release date nears. The film will take fans back in time to showcase the friendship between sworn enemies Optimus Prime and Megatron and on to Cybertron, the home planet of the Transformers. Now we have another look at the dream team as a new poster.

The poster sees Chris Hemsworth as Orion Pax aka Optimus Prime, Scarlett Johansson as Elita-1, Brian Tyree Henry as Megatron or D-16, and Keegan-Michael Key as B-127 aka Bumblebee all getting ready for a fight. With slick character designs and color pallet the poster sets a thrilling tone for the upcoming film.

What to Expect From ‘Transformers One’?

Image via Paramount

Transformers One chronicles the friendship and brotherly bond between Optimus Prime and Megatron before they become sworn enemies as it takes fans on an adventure to see them changing the fate of Cybertron forever. While most details about the project are kept tightly under wraps, the movie is expected to be hilarious and fun as seen in the trailers.

Furthermore, it looks like the feature is set to blend traditional Transformers lore with themes of societal inequality, adding depth to the story which is expected to see a lot of high-octane action. The feature is directed by Josh Cooley, who previously directed Toy Story 4. Speaking of the feature the director previously revealed, "I think of this as the beginning of a new continuity where eventually the kind of major set pieces that we come to know of Transformers would still happen, but it might not be exactly the same way."

The movie has a star-studded voice cast including Steve Buscemi as the antagonist, Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion, and Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime. The prequel is written by Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, the duo’s biggest success being Ant-Man and the Wasp. Additional writers include Steve Desmond and Michael Sherman. The movie has equally impressive talents behind the scenes as the producers include Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Tom DeSanto & Don Murphy, Michael Bay, Mark Vahradian, and Aaron Dem. While executive producers include Steven Spielberg, Zev Foreman, Olivier Dumont, Brian Oliver, B.J. Farmer, and Matt Quigg. With a slew of talents behind and on-screen the film will be the one to watch out for.

Transformers One will debut in theaters on September 20. You can get more details about the film with our guide here and check out the new poster above.