Looks like fans might have to wait a little longer to see the first animated Transformers movie in decades, as Paramount Pictures has announced the upcoming Transformers: One has pushed back its release for two months. This would mean that the project is now scheduled to hit theaters on September 13, 2024, according to Deadline. The movie was previously set to make its debut next summer, but apparently the studio will need more time to make sure it's the best story they can deliver. After all, they're hoping to bring new energy to a franchise that certainly needed it.

When the Michael Bay movies were becoming blockbusters every now then, the story always centered on the rivalry between Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen) and Megatron (Hugo Weaving). But even if the hatred between the two characters would always determine the fate of their species, their origin has never been explored on the big screen before. That will be the ultimate task of Transformers: One, as Paramount establishes a new continuity for the franchise in order to create a new generation of fans. It remains to be seen if the upcoming movie can create more empathy for the enormous robots able of transforming into vehicles.

Besides the feud between Optimus Prime and Megatron being at the center of the story, not much is known about the upcoming animated feature. Although, some of the voice cast set to bring their best performances to the movie were confirmed by the studio during this year's CinemaCon. Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson will be joining the franchise for the first time when they voice yet unnamed characters in Transformers: One. After saving the world over and over again in a different universe, it's time for the actors to reunite in a new era for the Autobots.

Another Transformers Movie is Coming to Theatres Next Month

Before audiences can see Transformers: One next summer, the Autobots will be sent on a very important mission in just a couple of weeks, as Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is scheduled to hit theatres on June 9. Anthony Ramos will play Noah Diaz, a former military technician who is struggling while trying to support his family. His life will change forever when he meets the Autobots, who need his help to prevent a war between three different kinds of Transformers. The movie will be part of the new continuity that was established with the release of Bumblebee back in 2018.

