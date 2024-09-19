The wait is finally over and Transformers One is now playing in theaters everywhere. However, how does the film stack up to other entries in the franchise that have come before it? Collider's review gave the film an 8/10, calling it "the best look at the origins of our favorite robots." Critical reception for the film has been strong thus far, with it currently boasting a "certified fresh" score of 86% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and the audience score has yet to arrive as the film has only just begun playing in theaters worldwide. This strong 86% score puts Transformers One as the second-highest-rated entry in the franchise, falling only to Bumblebee, the 2018 spin-off movie starring Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena, which currently sits at a 90% score from critics and a 75% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Falling behind Transformers One is Transformers: The Movie, the 1986 animated flick that currently sits at a 62% score from critics and a strong 88% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. This is a considerable gap of more than 20% from the second-place entry to the third-place installment. The reception for the rest of the Transformers movies has been not great, to say the least. The original 2007 Transformers movie sits at 57% from critics and an 85% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, while the three sequels, Revenge of the Fallen, Dark of the Moon, and Age of Extinction, all sit at 20%, 35%, and 18% from critics, respectively. The most recent entry before Transformers One, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, rests at a 51% rating from critics on the aggregate site.

Who Stars in ‘Transformers One’?

Transformers One has assembled an impressive voice cast to bring the robots to life in the animated film. Marvel veterans Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson both star in the film as Optimus Prime and Elita - 1, respectively, with Brian Tyree Henry also playing the lead role of Megatron opposite them. The rest of the cast is filled out by Keegan Michael Key (B-127), Steve Buscemi (Starscream), Laurence Fishburne (Alpha Trion), and Jon Hamm (Sentinel Prime).

Transformers One stars Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry and was written by Eric Pearson, Andrew Barrer, and Gabriel Ferrari, and directed by Josh Cooley. Stay tuned to Collider for future coverage of the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you. Transformer One is also available in IMAX.

Transformers One 8 10 Transformers One is an animated action-adventure movie that marks the first animated feature-length film for the series in decades. The film will be a prequel to the franchise, and will tell the story of Optimus Prime and Megatron in their early years, how they met, and a closer look at the war on their home planet, Cybertron.



Release Date September 20, 2024 Director Josh Cooley Runtime 104 Minutes Writers Andrew Barrer , Steve Desmond , Gabriel Ferrari Distributor(s) Paramount Pictures

FIND TICKETS