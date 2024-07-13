The Big Picture Be the first to witness the origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron in Transformers One before its theatrical release when Collider teams up with Paramount Pictures!

Directed by Josh Cooley (Toy Story 4), Transformers One is an origin story that takes us back to a time when sworn enemies Optimus Prime and Megatron were called Orion Pax (Chris Hemsworth) and D-16 (Brian Tyree Henry). We are thrilled to announce that we've teamed up with Paramount to offer fans the very first chance to see the upcoming animated film Transformers One, months ahead of its official theatrical release on September 20th. Because this is such a special advanced screening, it's too epic for just one theater. That's why we're taking this one to both coasts. Los Angeles and NYC, are you ready to head to Cybertron?

Directed by Josh Cooley (Toy Story 4), Transformers One is an origin story that takes us back to a time when sworn enemies Optimus Prime and Megatron were called Orion Pax (Chris Hemsworth) and D-16 (Brian Tyree Henry). Before the war between the Autobots and the Decepticons, Orion and D-16 were young bots bonded like brothers, still learning about Cybertron, the world around them, and developing their skills. To bring this epic tale to the big screen, the trailblazing VFX company Industrial Light & Magic (Rango) returns to animation to create the stunning landscapes of Cybertron and the classic ‘80s design of the bots.

Orion Pax and D-16 are lowly custodial bots, but they have big dreams and a curiosity to see what wonders the surface holds. On their journey, the duo meet fellow bots Elita-1 (Scarlett Johansson) and B-127 (Keegan-Michael Key) and team up to protect their home from an invader when they’re gifted the ability to transform. Along the way, Orion Pax and D-16’s perspectives will find them at a crossroads when their approach to what’s right causes a rift between them. Transformers One also features Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion, Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime, and Steve Buscemi.

‘Transformers One’ Screening Details

For residents in the Los Angeles area or New York City, we’ll be heading to Cybertron on Tuesday, July 23, two months ahead of the September release date. The LA screening will take place in the Hollywood area and will begin at 6 pm PT. For the NYC event, we’ll be in the Union Square area, and your screening will begin at 7:30 pm ET. This is a very special event, so seats will be limited. To be sure die-hard Transformers fans claim a seat, we’d love to hear from you about why you need to be at this screening.

