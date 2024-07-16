The Big Picture Meet Orion Pax and D-16 in the new Transformers One clip - a comedic look at their first attempts at transforming.

Director Josh Cooley emphasizes the importance of friendship in the film, inspired by the scale of Dune's world.

Win free tickets to early Transformers One screenings on July 23 in LA and NYC - prequel hits theaters on September 20, 2024.

The first clip for Transformers One was shown off at the Kids' Choice Awards. The film will explore the origins of Optimus Prime and Megatron, who are here friends known as Orion Pax and D-16, and it features an all-star cast including Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, and more. Transformers One is the first theatrical animated film in the franchise since 1986's The Transformers: The Movie.

The new origin story sees the iconic characters as inexperienced bots on their home world of Cybertron, where they make their way to the surface of the planet and are granted the ability to transform. The first clip, which was introduced by the film's cast in a comedic bit, shows the heroes attempting to use these new abilities for the first time. It doesn't go well. The film's four protagonists are already at a disadvantage in a downhill pursuit with enemies firing behind them as they try to work out their transforming powers. Optimus Prime, or Orion Pax, attempts to lead the group in transforming, but each of them is only able to accomplish a partial transformation, making their flight from danger even more hopeless. Check out the full clip here.

You Could Win Tickets to an Early Screening of 'Transformers One'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The film's director, Josh Cooley, who previously worked on Toy Story 4 and Inside Out, has discussed how central the friendship of Orion Pax and D-16 is to the film and how important it was to get it right, and the scale of the world they inhabit was influenced by Dune. The two are joined on Cybertron by Bumblebee, or B-127, and Elita-1, and the film is animated by renowned visual effects company Industrial Light & Magic. The story will explore the bond formed between these characters as they learn to use their powers to defend their home.

Moviegoers can see the film for themselves when it releases later this year, but Collider readers have a chance to win free tickets to early screenings of the film on July 23, weeks before its release date. There will be an early screening in both Los Angeles and New York City. Full details on how to enter to win tickets can be found here.

Transformers One will release in theaters on September 20, 2024. Stay tuned at Collider for all updates on the film, as well as other upcoming releases.