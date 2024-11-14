Transformers One received plenty of positive reviews when it premiered in theaters earlier this year. But now, it's time for audiences to enjoy the animated adventure at home. According to Variety, the title directed by Josh Cooley will be making its way to Paramount+ on November 15. After earning $128 million at the global box office, Transformers One will be seen by viewers who didn't get an opportunity to witness the origin story on the big screen. The animated movie took some time to explain why an earnest friendship became the most heated rivalry in the galaxy.

Transformers One follows Optimus Prime (Chris Hemsworth) and Megatron (Brian Tyree Henry) years before they became the leaders of the most powerful armies in the franchise. With Sentinel Prime (Jon Hamm) betraying the people of Cybertron, Optimus Prime and Megatron have to decide who they're going to become once they reach adulthood. Transformers One was a nice change of pace for the series. The live-action installments of the franchise haven't been seen in theaters since the release of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. After Transformers One saw disappointing results at the global box office, it remains to be seen if the studio will move forward with the development of more animated adventures.

Josh Cooley directed Transformers One for Paramount, based on a screenplay written by Eric Pearson, Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari. Before diving deep into the world of Cybertron, the director worked on projects such as Toy Story 4 and Inside Out. Cooley's success within the animation industry allowed him to tackle a different side of the Transformers franchise, even if the box office results weren't the ones Paramount was expecting.

What's Next for 'Transformers'?

Transformers One explored the past of Optimus Prime and Megatron, but it's time for the franchise to look towards the future. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts came to a close with Noah Diaz (Anthony Ramos) being recruited into the G.I. Joe program. The studio intends for the two franchises based on Hasbro toys to move forward together in a single storyline. While a release date for the crossover hasn't been announced, Derek Connolly has been hired to write the screenplay that will bring these characters together. It remains to be seen when the Autobots can return to theaters. After all, audiences have never seen anything like crossover Paramount has promised to them.

Transformers One will be available for streaming on Paramount+ on November 15. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.