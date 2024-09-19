Since their toy line debut in the mid-1980s, Transformers has become a mainstay of pop culture across film and television, as well as comic books and video games. Believe it or not, our favorite robots in disguise belong to one of the highest-grossing media franchises of all time, and their widespread appeal shows no signs of slowing down. Now, for the first time in nearly 40 years, an all-new animated film is about to be released in the form of Transformers One.

Directed by Josh Cooley (Toy Story 4), Transformers One is a prequel film, set on the dying world of Cybertron. In it, we will see the origin stories of both Optimus Prime and Megatron, and how their once-strong friendship led them to become enemies, forever changing the fate of their home planet. The film is receiving rave reviews, so if you don’t want to miss out on seeing Transformers One, keep reading below to find out how you can watch it.

Is ’Transformers One’ Streaming?

No, there has been nothing announced about Transformers One being available on VOD or any streaming services. The film is set to debut exclusively in theaters, so it is likely too early for its distributor, Paramount Pictures, to reveal its streaming plans. However, given the distributor, it’s fair to assume that upon the film’s digital release, you will find Transformers One streaming on Paramount+. Stay tuned to Collider for updates as they get announced.

Is ’Transformers One’ in Theaters?

It certainly is! Following its world premiere in Sydney, Australia, earlier this month, Transformers One is currently set to debut exclusively in theaters nationwide on Friday, September 20, 2024. This date places the film on quite a stacked weekend, albeit one for mature audiences, with Wolfs having a limited release, in addition The Substance, Omni-Loop, and A Different Man receiving wide releases. On the following weekend, Transformers One may see fierce competition from DreamWorks’ The Wild Robot, another family-oriented animated film about robots.

Find Showtimes for ‘Transformers One’

If you’re excited about seeing Transformers One on the big screen, there’s no time to waste when buying your tickets, so you get the best seats! Follow the links below to find showtimes at your local theater:

Watch the Trailer for ‘Transformers One’

The official trailer for Transformers One was released by Paramount Pictures via their YouTube channel on April 18, 2024. In it, we are quickly introduced to friends Orion Pax and D-16 (voiced by Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry, respectively), who work as miners on their home planet of Cybertron. These two robots are destined to become the legendary Optimus Prime and the infamous Megatron, so the big question is, what creates the rift between them?

The story appears to revolve around their dangerous journey to the war-torn surface of Cybertron, alongside Bumblebee (Keegan-Michael Key) and Elita (Scarlett Johansson). On the surface, the four robots acquire their transforming abilities for the first time, which we get to see on full display in some explosive battle scenes as they hit the front lines. Transformers One looks like it will be a thrilling action-packed adventure for Transformers fans of all ages!

The official synopsis for Transformers One reads:

“Transformers One is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever. In the first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie, Transformers One features a star-studded voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi with Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm.”

Other ‘Transformers’ Films and TV Shows You Can Watch Next:

Transformers live-action film series (2007 – present)

The first live-action Transformers film follows Sam Witwicky (Shia LaBeouf), a teenager who finds himself stuck in the war between Autobots and Decepticons on Earth. Both factions are searching for the AllSpark, a powerful relic that created their robotic race on Cybertron. While the Autobots want it to rebuild their planet and end the war, the Decepticons want to build a new army by giving life to all machines on Earth. This blockbuster hit marked a significant resurgence for the Transformers franchise, resulting in multiple sequels. These include Revenge of the Fallen and Dark of the Moon, which continue Sam Witwicky’s story. This original trilogy was followed up by Age of Extinction and The Last Knight, which switched focus to a new cast of human characters. These two films revolve around a struggling inventor named Cade Yaeger (Mark Wahlberg) who becomes an ally to the Autobots as they face re-emerging ancient threats from Cybertron’s past.

The final two live-action films to date, Bumblebee and Rise of the Beasts, are largely stand-alone prequels that can be watched without seeing the others. The former is set in the 1980s and sees the titular character on his first visit to Earth. Bumblebee gets injured and is helped by a teenage girl named Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), who helps hide him from the military and Decepticons trying to hunt him down. The latter is set in 1994 and follows the Autobots racing against the clock to stop Unicron, a world-devouring Transformer, intent on destroying Earth. To do so, they must find and protect a missing artifact from Cybertron called the Transwarp Key. The Autobots team up with a young ex-military electronics expert, a junior historian, and the Maximals, an animal-like faction of Transformers, to locate this artifact before it’s too late.

Transformers: Animated (2007 – 2009)

Transformers: Animated begins with the Autobots crash landing on Earth after protecting the AllSpark from being stolen by Megatron. They go into statis for fifty years and wake up to discover that Earth has gone through major technological advancements. Robots are now commonplace and used in everyday life by humans. The Autobots decide to call Earth their new home, so they can continue protecting the AllSpark and their human allies from the Decepticons.

Transformers: War for Cybertron (2020 – 2021)

Transformers: War for Cybertron consists of a trilogy of animated miniseries, which focus on the origins of the civil war between Autobots and Decepticons on Cybertron. It sees leaders Optimus Prime and Megatron fighting for control of their home planet, while also contending with rouge mercenary factions. This war later takes flight to continue among the stars, as well as on Earth, when the AllSpark goes missing.