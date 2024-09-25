Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Transformers One.The prologue for the new CG-animated feature Transformers One reveals the origins of Cybertron, who began as a sentient, interstellar being known as Primus. Basically, Primus is the original Transformer, transforming into the planet now called Cybertron. The prologue also reveals the first generation of Transformers who Primus created: the Original Thirteen Primes. The Original Thirteen Primes are a super-deep cut from the Transformers mythology, and they are wisely included as part of the new canon established by the exceptional CG-animated film. With that in mind, it’s time to take a deep dive into the origins and concept of the Original Thirteen Primes of Cybertron.

The Original Thirteen Primes Are Cybertron's Progenitors

The Original Primes exist as archetypes for the Cybertronian race. They act as the progenitors and apex robots for various aspects of the Transformers mythos: Micronus Prime is the first Mini-con or Micromaster Transformer; Onyx Prime is the first beast Transformer; etc. In the film, they are revealed as the first transforming robots Primus created to teach, lead, and protect future generations. Any Cybertronian who carries the name Prime knows that it is more than just a title. The Primes are the most noble, virtuous, and courageous sentient beings from Cybertron.

Transformers One depicts the Original Thirteen Primes as a noble collective of Cybertronians. They were led by Zeta Prime (James Remar), who carried the Matrix of Leadership, a sacred artifact. The plot of Transformers One is sparked by the young Cybertronian Orion Pax (Chris Hemsworth), who has no transformation cog (T-cog) and seeks to find the whereabouts of the lost Matrix of Leadership. Orion Pax wishes to find the Matrix, hoping it can restore Cybertron's dwindling resources and provide more options to the planet's non-transforming civilians, who have few opportunities and must work debilitating manual labor in the mines. However, it's later revealed that Sentinel Prime (Jon Hamm), who is believed to be the last of the Primes, betrayed the Original Thirteen Primes to the Quintessons during a war decades earlier. The Matrix of Leadership mysteriously disappeared when Sentinel and the Quintessons ambushed and executed the Primes, save for Alpha Trion (Laurence Fishburne) reveals the truth of Sentinel Prime's betrayal to Orion Pax and their companions, who must now become the heroes that Cybertron needs to gain its freedom again.

The Original Thirteen Primes Conceptually Evolved Over Time

The concept of the Original Thirteen Primes took many years to evolve into the version depicted in Transformers One. The concept of a group of progenitor Transformers or Transformer Archetypes made its debut in a story called "Covenant," published in the programming material for the Transformers convention, BotCon, in 1999. Published by 3H Productions and written by Simon Furman, who is one of the writers of the original Transformers comic book series published by Marvel Comics, "Covenant" introduced the first concept of the original group of Transformers, except they began as twelve robots who were among Primus' first creations, and they were based on the twelve zodiac signs.

The original twelve then became the Original Thirteen in the 2004 book Transformers: The Ultimate Guide, also written by Furman during the Dreamwave Productions Era of Transformers comic continuity. The Original Thirteen were revealed as Primus' original creations, who were built to battle Unicron, Primus' ancient enemy and planet-eating tyrant. The Dreamwave Productions Era of Transformers comics also revealed one of the Original Thirteen as "The Fallen," a Cybertronian who betrayed his brethren and was corrupted by Unicron. Essentially, he's the Transformers version of Lucifer. In later years, The Fallen was given the original name of Megatronus, becoming the basis for the Decepticons faction. While The Fallen doesn't make an appearance in Transformers One, the animated film partially adapts Megatronus' connection with Megatron and the Decepticons.

The Fallen in 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' Is One of the Original Primes

A version of the Original Primes was depicted in the 2009 live-action film, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen. The movie reveals The Fallen as Megatron's "master" and mentor, one of the Original Primes who visited Earth once before during prehistoric times. He was exiled by his comrades after attempting to activate the Star Harvester, which would have destroyed sentient life on the planet, which the other Primes of Cybertron rejected. Although he’s never revealed specifically as Megatronus in the film, The Fallen is traditionally the name given to the former Megatronus Prime, or simply Megatronus of Transformers lore, usually due to his attempts to betray the other Primes or Primus or forced exile from his group. However, Transformers One opted to take Megatronus in a different direction.

'Transformers One' Alters the Fate of Megatronus Prime

In Transformers One, Megatronus Prime stayed true to his cause and never betrayed his allies. The film reveals that Sentinel Prime is a false Prime who stole the title. Sentinel Prime was an aide to the Original Thirteen Primes who betrayed the entire group when they were at war with the Quintessons. The Original Thirteen Primes, including Megatronus Prime, were all executed, save for Alpha Trion, who was revived decades later by Orion Pax and his friends while they were searching for the Matrix of Leadership. Alpha Trion revealed the truth of Sentinel Prime's betrayal, showing that Sentinel was the one who struck the killing blow to Megatronus Prime, whom D-16 (Brian Tyree Henry) greatly respected and idolized as his hero. Sentinel Prime betrayed Cybertron, the Original Thirteen Primes, and his entire race, granting the Quintessons dominion over Cybertron and all the Energon they desire in exchange for power and rule over Iacon (Cybertron's underground capital).

Transformers One interestingly chose not to make Megatronus Prime into the Fallen, instead depicting Sentinel Prime as the traitor of the Original Thirteen. However, Sentinel was never actually a Prime to begin with and not a formal member of the Original Thirteen. If the story of Transformers One continues with future installments, it could possibly revisit the idea of Megatronus Prime becoming The Fallen. Perhaps Megatronus could undergo some type of resurrection, with assistance from the newly transformed Megatron, and the two seek to rule Cybertron together.

The Future of the 'Transformers One' Series

Due to Orion Pax's actions in his attempts to save Cybertron and bring down Sentinel Prime, but wanting to show the villain mercy, the collective spirits of the Original Thirteen Primes grant Orion Pax the hallowed Matrix of Leadership and the new title of Optimus Prime, making Optimus the newest and last of the Primes. The Matrix restores Cybertron's depleted Energon resources and also grants new t-cogs that were cruelly stripped from the cogless Transformers by Sentinel Prime. In addition, Optimus Prime dubs his new followers Autobots to defend Cybertron from its enemies, the Quintessons.

Unfortunately, D-16 has now fully rejected his bonds and friendship with Optimus. Using the face of Megatronus Prime as his emblem, D-16 forms a new faction, the Decepticons, and takes the name of Megatron, inspired by his late hero. Bitter and angry by the revelation of Sentinel Prime's treachery, Megatron now seeks to unite Cybertron under his rule. Transformers One sets the stage for The Great War between the Autobots and Decepticons of the Transformers legend. There are so many amazing directions the story can now take from this ending. Hopefully, the new continuity established by Transformers One continues to unfold with future sequels.

