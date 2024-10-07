Slowly but surely, Transformers One seems to be ridding itself of its status as an underperformer at the box office by continuing to grab milestones. Now just $3 million away from the $100 million mark and having made over $5 million domestically this past weekend, there still seems to be plenty of gas in the Autobot tank as the film enters its third week in theaters. Perhaps the best indicator of this growing success is the fact that Transformers One looks set to enter the Top 25 Movies at the 2024 US box office, sitting in 26th place, currently just $3 million away from the landmark.

In 25th place, and Transformers One's biggest target, is Luca Guadagnino's Challengers, the steamy tennis drama that had everyone talking at the start of the year. Transformers One has already outperformed Challengers internationally with $25 million versus just $14 million, and, with the current trend of decent daily earnings for the animated movie, it likely won't be long before it steals its place in the top 25. How long Transformers One will stay on the list is anyone's guess, with Joker: Folie à Deux likely to still shoot through the ranks despite its poor start.

Animation Opens Up New Opportunities in 'Transformers One'

Image via Paramount Pictures

Ever since the first Michael Bay-helmed installment debuted back in 2007, Transformers has tackled the movie industry with live-action at its heart. Now, with Transformers One, the choice to evolve the story for animation has opened up more doors for creativity within the lore of the franchise. For director Josh Cooley, the opportunity to expand the series specifically through bringing Cybertron to life sparked creative innovation that simply wouldn't have been possible if the movie was live-action. This is something touched on by Cooley during his interview with Collider's Mike Thomas, in which he says:

"That's one of the things that got me excited about this movie from the get go was the whole thing takes place on their planet Cybertron, and it's before it started to die, you know, and the other versions are forced to leave the planet. But what's it look like when everything's going great? You know, and why do they want to stay there? Because that's ultimately what they're fighting for once the war started and everything like, this planet is their home. So it was a great challenge to create a world that is metal. It can transform by itself, but also still looks beautiful and something that you were like, I've never seen that before. So I knew it was gonna be just stunning…"

Transformers One will soon be come one of the top 25 movies at the domestic box office for 2024. You can catch the movie in theaters right now.

8 10 Transformers One Transformers One is an animated action-adventure movie that marks the first animated feature-length film for the series in decades. The film will be a prequel to the franchise, and will tell the story of Optimus Prime and Megatron in their early years, how they met, and a closer look at the war on their home planet, Cybertron.



Release Date September 20, 2024 Director Josh Cooley Runtime 104 Minutes Main Genre Animation Writers Andrew Barrer , Steve Desmond , Gabriel Ferrari Studio(s) Entertainment One , Hasbro , Nickelodeon Movies Distributor(s) Paramount Pictures Sequel(s) Transformers Franchise(s) Transformers Expand

Get Tickets