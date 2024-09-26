Transformers One has only been in theaters for five days and has so far delivered a promising Box Office return despite competition from the likes of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Deadpool & Wolverine. After passing the $25 million domestic mark and topping $40 million worldwide, the wheels on this animated adventure continue to gather speed as they race towards a return on the reported $75 million budget. Now, following a Tuesday, September 24 taking of $2 million domestically, the movie is edging ever closer to becoming the fifth highest-grossing animated film of 2024 in the US.

Currently, fifth place in this list is held by The Garfield Movie, with the Chris Pratt-led family film still some $60 million ahead. Alas, Transformers One still has plenty of time left in theaters, with it likely to keep gathering momentum as the positive reviews spread. Two animated movies occupy places in the top 3 highest-grossing domestic movies of 2023, with both Despicable Me 4 and, especially, Inside Out 2, proving this to be a fantastic year for animation. This is all without DreamWorks' The Wild Robot, with the festival darling ready to dazzle audiences and hopefully return a profit when it arrives on Friday, September 27.

'Transformers One' is a Sure Success in an Often Uncertain Franchise

Ever since Michael Bay and Co. crashed the franchise into Hollywood in 2007, the collective feeling about the big-budget adaptations has evolved across its many forms. For some, each installment since 2007 has represented a fast-paced, rollercoaster ride of a good time, whereas, for others, they have felt the big-screen versions have done little to honor the original Hasbro toy line. Finally, Transformers One seems to have brought harmonious joy across the fandom, with the public and critics alike glowingly responding to the eye-catching animation and immersive story at its heart. One such critic full of praise is Collider's Jeff Ewing, who said in his review:

"While there are missed opportunities and some scripted transitions need honing, Transformers One provides in-depth look at our favorite alien robots before they became the transforming bots we've loved for decades. The vocal performances shine, giving life to these characters, and combine well with expressive animated details that allow the characters to stand out as full-fledged beings instead of the cool-but-relatively-inexpressive robots we're used to in the prior movie landscape. The thematic work around the species' cogs and agency, as well as time-honored dramatic elements like falls from grace and betrayal, are well written and give new layers to characters we thought we knew. Transformers One is a film that will add complexity and new emotion to the characters and factions that franchise fans love, while having enough dramatic heft for unfamiliar, new audiences alike."

Transformers One is close to becoming the fifth highest-grossing animated film of 2024 in the US. You can catch the movie in theaters right now.

Transformers One 8 10 Transformers One is an animated action-adventure movie that marks the first animated feature-length film for the series in decades. The film will be a prequel to the franchise, and will tell the story of Optimus Prime and Megatron in their early years, how they met, and a closer look at the war on their home planet, Cybertron.



Release Date September 20, 2024 Director Josh Cooley Runtime 104 Minutes Main Genre Animation Writers Andrew Barrer , Steve Desmond , Gabriel Ferrari Studio(s) Entertainment One , Hasbro , Nickelodeon Movies Distributor(s) Paramount Pictures Sequel(s) Transformers Franchise(s) Transformers Expand

