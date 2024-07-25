The Big Picture Experience the action-packed origins of Optimus Prime and Megatron in the new animated adventure, Transformers One.

Witness the early friendship of Orion Pax and D-16 as they navigate the challenges of Cybertron in this new continuity.

Get ready for a family-friendly outing with comedy and heart, featuring a star-studded cast that brings the bots to life.

Paramount Animation and Hasbro are rolling out the Autobots for the first day of San Diego Comic-Con. In two short months, the long-running franchise of robots in disguise will be back in theaters with its new animated outing, Transformers One, taking viewers to the world of Cybertron to see the origins of Optimus Prime and Megatron. Ahead of its release, a new trailer was shared during the annual pop-culture event providing more details about the early friendship of the bots once known as Orion Pax (Chris Hemsworth) and D-16 (Brian Tyree Henry). The new trailer was unveiled at SDCC, and Collider's Taylor Gates was in attendance at the panel.

Hailing from Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley and writers Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, Transformers One is billed as the beginning of a new continuity for the franchise while staying true to what has previously been seen between the Michael Bay films, the comics, and the animated television series. The new footage further tracks Orion Pax and D-16's journey, beginning from their time as lowly miners working below the surface to harvest Energon for their home world. However, their fates and the fates of their friends Elita-1 (Scarlett Johansson) and Bumblebee (Keegan-Michael Key) are changed forever once they receive their powers, even if it takes a while to get to grips with their ability to transform. They'll have to rise to the occasion to alter the course of Cybertron forever, encountering the social divisions and lurking threats on the planet along the way.

At the heart of the animated adventure is the bond between Orion and D-16, which grows from mere bunkmates to tight-knit comrades in arms. The film will also lay the groundwork for how they become mortal enemies throughout the rest of the franchise. Cooley previously revealed that biblical epics like Ben-Hur and The Ten Commandments influenced how they crafted the two bots' relationship, showing how rifts in their beliefs and society eventually tear them apart. At the SDCC panel, Cooley told the audience that he felt them being enemies became more heartbreaking if the pair started off as friends. This is still shaping up to be a more family-friendly outing for the franchise, though, with comedy mixed in and action that highlights the animation prowess of Industrial Light and Magic.

'Transformers One' Features a Much Different Optimus Prime

The Transformers origin story has a cast to die for, with the main quartet of superstars also joined by Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion, Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime, and Steve Buscemi in a yet-unnamed role. Notably missing from the cast list, however, is the great Peter Cullen, who has given life to Optimus Prime since the classic 1984 cartoon. The change to Hemsworth was made to reflect the eventual Autobot leader's younger and more inexperienced self, albeit with signs of what he would eventually become. Even though this Optimus isn't Australian, Hemsworth has made a fan of producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura, who had no shortage of praise for the Thor star, as well as Johansson and Cooley, in a conversation last year with Collider's Steve Weintraub.

"Also, it's the imagination of our artists and our director, and one of the great things is, as you actually put the voices to the characters– When we first listen to Chris Hemsworth's voice, you're like, 'God, is he gonna be a good Optimus!' Obviously, he starts as Orion Pax and you don't become Optimus for a while, so he's not playing, for most of the movie, what we think of as Optimus, Peter Cullen. So it's that transition, and Chris's voice has a timbre that… it’s logical that Peter Cullen would take over that voice, if you would, which is really great, the fans are gonna really feel great. But Scarlett [Johansson] is amazing, and it's just coming alive in a way that it's really rewarding, and we had confidence in our director, and all he's doing is giving us more and more."

Transformers One premieres in theaters on September 20. Visit our helpful guide here for everything to know about the ambitious animated feature before its debut and check out the trailer above. For more coverage from SDCC, stay tuned here at Collider through the final day of the convention this Sunday, July 28.