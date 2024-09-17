Just days before the Autobots roll out into action this Friday, the latest Transformers movie from Paramount just got an exciting new look. The studio has unveiled the first trailer for Transformers One, the upcoming animated Transformers flick which has received strong praise from early reviews ahead of the premiere. Fan scores have yet to come in, but the film currently sits at a 91% score from critics on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, with many going as far as to say it is the best Transformers movie the franchise has to offer. Transformers One sees Marvel veterans Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson team up with Eternals newcomer Brian Tyree Henry, with Hemsworth portraying Optimus Prime, Johansson playing Elita - 1, and Henry playing Megatron.

Transformers One tells the story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, who the live-action movies depict as mortal enemies. However, long before their feud began, the two were close friends, and the animated flick will follow the split that forms between them that drove them apart from each other. In addition to Hemsworth, Johansson, and Henry, Transformers One also stars Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm. Eric Pearson, Andrew Barrer, and Gabriel Ferrari teamed up to write the screenplay, with Josh Cooley directing. Cooley is best known for his work writing and directing Toy Story 4, the animated film which grossed more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office. Transformers One will be his second feature directorial outing, and he has also been tapped to direct the upcoming project Little Monsters, but not much is known about the project at this time, other than it has fantasy horror elements.

What Has the ‘Transformers One’ Cast Been Up to Lately?

Hemsworth and Johansson are two of the original six Avengers who have returned to Marvel in the post-Endgame era, with Hemsworth starring in Thor: Love and Thunder and Johansson finally receiving a long-overdue feature film, Black Widow. Henry played Phastos in the Phase 4 film, Eternals, and has also played Bernie Hayes in the lats two MonsterVerse movies, and also starred alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Bullet Train. Fishburne will next be seen in Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis, and Hamm has appeared as Paul Marks on 11 episodes of the hit Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show.

Transformers One hits theaters this Friday. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

