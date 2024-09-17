Last year, as excitement was building around the new animated Transformers One, franchise producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura gave his vision for a "natural trilogy" surrounding the relationship between Optimus Prime and Megatron. The upcoming film, directed by Josh Cooley, would mark the beginning, taking place on Cybertron many years before the events of the live-action films and before the two bots were even given their iconic names or sparked their bitter feud. As each new animated movie unfolded, viewers would then see how their relationship evolved from fellow workers and fast friends to enemies with ideological differences who bring their grievances to Earth. Now, with the release of Transformers One drawing near, di Bonaventura and Cooley both told Collider's Steve Weintraub that the trilogy is still on the table, with a catch.

"I don't think anything's changed for us," the producer said during our post-screening IMAX 3D Q&A. "The truth of the matter is you never get to the second movie unless everybody shows up at the box office. We both said to ourselves, 'This is way too hard to make one good movie to start thinking a lot about the second movie.'" Without weighing the possibility of a sequel, Transformers One is already an ambitious undertaking for di Bonaventura and Cooley, marking the first animated Transformers movie since the 1986 classic The Transformers: The Movie and the first animated feature under Industrial Light and Magic's stewardship since Rango. Yet the possibilities for how to build upon Optimus and Megatron were too great to leave hanging, as he added, "But along the way, there were ideas that we were like, 'Well, that can't fit in here. Let's hold onto that. Let's not forget that idea.' Although I'm sure we've forgotten some of them."

Cooley made certain those ideas were kept safe and concurred with the sentiment that it was impossible to not think about what came next after Transformers One. "I can't help but... Yes, we were thinking of this one story for this moment, for this movie, but it's about towards the last year of a film where I can't help but go like, 'Well, how would this naturally progress?' So we've got some ideas, we talked about a few things, and we'll see what happens." Whether they get enough money to start preparing the sequel remains to be seen, but the early indications are positive. Reviews have been glowing thus far, with a 91% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, including an 8/10 mark from Collider's Jeff Ewing. Predictions currently have the film opening at around $40-50 million.

'Transformers One' Wouldn't Become a Trilogy for Money Alone

Close

One thing Bonaventura wanted to emphasize is that money alone will not be the reason for making a trilogy, but is instead the roadblock to making it. Ultimately, he would want these films to paint a full picture of how Chris Hemsworth's Optimus Prime and Brian Tyree Henry's Megatron become the versions of the bots known and loved by viewers. The Cybertronians are their north star, and he says they already have some idea of where to take the pair, but stories around those characters' journeys have yet to be written:

"I think one of the things is, we're not thinking of this as a trilogy because trilogies can be made and make a lot of money and do all that. Once we came up with the concept here of what happened to this friendship, we immediately went, then the second movie, this is what happens between these two guys, and this is what happens between the third. It's truly the character... We don't know the plots, but we know what the characters are going to go through, which is really interesting."

Beyond their own ideas for how to continue the story, there's a road map that already exists within the Transformers canon that the pair understand is available. "Just in the natural lore of Transformers, there's obviously, these two don't get along, there's a war that breaks out, they have to go to Earth, so there's naturally more story to tell," Cooley continued.

Bonaventura revealed that they have a lot of time to work with between Transformers One and the Michael Bay films, leaving all sorts of doors open between portraying the early days of the Cybertronian conflict, Optimus and Megatron's deteriorating relationship, and much more. "I think there's something like 3 billion years between this time and Michael Bay, although there's some people who would say it's 300 million. But in either case, there's a lot of story in 300 million years."

Transformers One arrives in theaters on September 20. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the franchise.

Get Tickets