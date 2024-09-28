Much like the Cybertronians themselves, the Transformers franchise has undergone dramatic transformations since the series first premiered in 1984. Among the live-action installments, for instance, the blockbuster spectacles of Michael Bay's movies differ tremendously from the more nostalgic vibes of Bumblebee. The transformations only continued as, in 2024, the property took a break from the live-action medium and returned to its origins with Transformers One, the first animated feature film in the franchise to release in theaters since the original Transformers: The Movie premiered nearly 3 decades ago. This return to form for the franchise has been met with an incredibly positive reception from fans, not just for its stunning animation, but for its focus on the central narrative between Optimus Prime (Chris Hemsworth) and Megatron (Bryan Tyree Henry).

Unlike the other recent feature film releases, Transformers One stands out for focusing entirely on the Transformers, taking the time to genuinely explore the interpersonal relationships between this alien race of robots and the complicated factors that played into their long-standing conflict. However, as fans are reminded of the depth and complexity that the Transformers franchise is capable of having, it's the perfect time for a retrospective look at one of the most underrated series to come from the franchise — Transformers: Prime. Among the many animated series, Transformers: Prime stands out as one of the most character-driven and mature installments in the series, willing to explore the tragic history between the Autobots and the Decepticons without holding back on the devastation that is wrought by their eons-long war.

‘Transformers: Prime’ Is the Grittiest Animated Series in the Franchise

Transformers: Prime first premiered in 2010, immediately establishing itself as a series wholly distinct from its predecessor, the fan-favorite Transformers: Animated. Though both series are ultimately still children's shows, there is a distinct tonal shift between the lighthearted atmosphere of Transformers: Animated and the grittier tone of Transformers: Prime. Featuring some of the most recognizable Autobots in the biz, the series follows Team Prime — comprised of Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Ratchet, Arcee, and Bulkhead — as they fight against the Decepticons on Earth, while simultaneously hiding their existence from the rest of humanity. In this continuity, the war between the two feuding factions led to the utter devastation of their home world of Cybertron, rendering it inhospitable because of the complete exhaustion of its Energon reserves. Centuries after their war began, the Autobots now find themselves based out of a former military base in rural Nevada, using Ground Bridges to travel across the globe in order to combat the Decepticon threat.

Though at its core the series is still quintessentially Transformers, the series also takes several innovative swings that expand upon franchise lore. The show introduced Dark Energon, an unstable form of the substance that powers all Transformers, which has the ability to bring the dead back to life as zombified versions of themselves. Transformers: Prime also has a noticeably smaller cast of Transformers than other installments, but this actually serves as one of the series' strengths as it allows the spotlight to be shed on some more underrated characters in the franchise. Bulkhead, for example, was first introduced in Transformers: Animated, but established himself as a series staple in this iteration. The show gives plenty of time and attention to the interpersonal relationships and history between the different members of the team, bringing depth, complexity, and humanity to the otherwise otherworldly beings. Additionally, though there are human characters in Transformers: Prime, they don't serve as the proxy for the audience; the focus is still centrally on the Transformers themselves.

The Action in 'Transformers: Prime' Carries Real Weight and Tension

What truly separates Transformers: Prime from some of the other contemporary adaptations in the franchise is the genuine stakes and tension that permeate the show. The grimmer tone of the series is established within the first minutes of the show when Cliffjumper, a main member of Team Prime, is brutally killed by Starscream, a death that carries lasting effects for the remaining characters. While the series is ultimately a children's show, this daring narrative choice is honestly quite jarring for its younger audience (this author's 11-year-old self still recalls his unspeakable frustration at seeing his favorite Autobot killed off so soon). If this death weren't startling enough, the Decepticons use Dark Energon to revive Cliffjumper into a mindless zombie — who they immediately let loose against his former allies. Arcee, Cliffjumper's partner, is forced to deal with his death and resurrection, fighting through her grief in addition to being forced to fight her former friend.

Death in the Transformers universe isn't new — in fact, the original Transformers: The Movie boldly killed off many beloved characters in one fell swoop — but Cliffjumper's execution and resurrection storyline is one of the most viscerally gut-wrenching plot beats that the franchise has explored in its animated series. A recurring criticism of some of the newest animated Transformers series has been their tendency to be too childish. That's certainly not the case here, as Transformers: Prime pushes the boundaries of maturity within its genre, making it an easier watch for returning and older audiences. The graveness with which the characters speak about the war on Cybertron, the genuine stakes in each fight; at one point, Starscream even captures and chains up a human character. Transformers: Prime has, without a doubt, some of the most grit of any adaptation in the franchise.

'Transformers: Prime' Explored the Complicated History Between Optimus Prime and Megatron

Much like Transformers One, one of the defining features of Transformers: Prime is its focus on the tragic relationship between Optimus Prime and Megatron. The two leaders are the quintessential figures in the Transformers franchise and have been locked in a seemingly endless war, but some adaptations neglect to address the foundational friendship that the two shared. Transformers: Prime explores this connection more earnestly, constantly depicting Prime's hesitation at fighting his old friend. The rivalry between the two imposing bots feels palpably personal; there is familiarity with how they speak to one another, adding emotional weight to the already heavy impact of their colossal fights. In later seasons, the series even introduces narrative beats that play with the dynamics of the two. At one point, Optimus loses his memory, reverting to his earlier identity as Orion Pax, which allows him to be manipulated by the deceitful Megatron. While every adaptation addresses this complicated relationship in its own ways, there is a distinct tone that separates Transformers: Prime's adaptation from all the rest.

Part of the lasting appeal of the Transformers franchise is the versatility of its different adaptations. If you want speaker-shaking action, look to the Bayverse; if you want a classic cartoon aesthetic, look to Transformers: Animated. But for a more personal story, one grounded in the interpersonal dynamics of the different characters, Transformers: Prime is deserving of a second look.

Transformers: Prime is streaming now on Netflix in the U.S.

