While the writing of the Transformers films often gets the most flak, it's impossible to deny that the writing certainly has its moments of glory. Primarily coming from the leader of the Autobots, the series is filled with inspirational and epic quotes that often help bring the audience back to the edge of their seats or at least give them a great quote to remember the film by.

Michael Bay knows how to make an action film, which means he knows a good battle one-liner or inspirational send-off for a film quite well. The new film in the series Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has some great quotes as well. Audiences typically go to the theaters for Transformers to have a good bit of fun watching robots beat the crap out of each other and be cool while doing so. Nothing is cooler than a great line to give the audience chills.

10 "We are here. We are waiting." - Optimus Prime

'Transformers' (2007)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Optimus Prime's (Peter Cullen) final line of 2007's Transformers is an absolutely perfect sendoff to the franchise starter. The ending monologue is an electronic transmission from Optimus, sent off into space to locate Autobots seeking refuge throughout the universe before the iconic needle drops to Linkin Park's song, "What I've Done."

The line is a perfect way to hint at the future of the franchise, as Optimus essentially opens up Earth to more Autobots and even potential Decepticons, which brings more conflict for the future. It also cements that the Autobots truly have found their home on Earth and are there to stay and protect it with their lives.

9 "I enjoy that look of confusion. When a lesser being meets a higher power." - Scourge

'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' (2023)

Image via Paramount Pictures

One of the best villains in the Transformers franchise, Scourge (Peter Dinklage), brought a lot of awesome moments to Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and felt like a genuine threat. Not only does his ability to infect other Cybertronians with Unicron's (Colman Domingo) energy make him an ever-looming threat, but his mannerisms do as well. He's given lines that make his villainy all the more compelling.

Villains have to have both a bite and a bark, and Scourge delivers on both fronts. A villain delivering a good line can make a threatening moment even more horrifying, and when Scourge references how truly small the Transformers are compared to him and his overlord, Unicron, it puts a lot into perspective for both the Autobots and the Maximals, as well as the audience. Lines like this are why Scourge is truly one of the best villains in the entire franchise.

Watch on Amazon Prime Video

8 "From here, the fight will be your own." - Optimus Prime

'Transformers: Dark of the Moon' (2011)

Image via Paramount Plus

While everyone knew they would come back, one of the darkest moments in the Transformers franchise is when the Autobots are sent into space by the United States and killed when their ship explodes in Transformers: Dark of the Moon. Before they leave, though, when Sam (Shia LaBeouf) asks Optimus Prime how the Autobots plan to fight back, Optimus tells him that because they've been cast out, the fight against the Decepticons will be purely on the humans.

It doesn't pan out well for the humans either, as the entirety of Chicago is taken over and becomes an absolute war zone. The leader of the Autobots' final words before being sent away rings through the third act, making it all the more depressing when the Decepticons win the day. The Autobots have always fought to protect humanity, and to see Optimus essentially "give up" on humanity is heartbreaking and jarring for all the right reasons.

7 "Who would you be without me, Prime?" - Megatron

'Transformers: Dark of the Moon' (2011)

Image via Paramount Pictures

The final battle of Transformers: Dark of the Moon is one of the best final fights in the entire series. Not only does Optimus defeat both Megatron (Hugo Weaving) and Sentinel Prime (Leonard Nimoy) with literally only one arm, but Megatron's double betrayal of both Sentinel and Optimus is a great double twist (even though we all knew Megatron would never truly work with Optimus). But what makes the twist even better is Megatron's line to Optimus upon his betrayal of the Autobots leader.

Megatron asking Optimus who he would be without him is a great example of how tied the two characters are to each other. Megatron will always be around to screw over Optimus, and Optimus will always be there to stop him. They're two peas in a pod, and Megatron knows it. So much so that even after being murdered by Optimus moments after this line is delivered, Megatron would make a quick comeback in the following film, Transformers: Age of Extinction, as Galvatron. Not to mention, Megatron's confidence not serving his actions is a classic move for the character.

6 "We can be heroes in our own lives, every one of us. If we only have the courage to try." - Optimus Prime

'Transformers: The Last Knight' (2017)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Optimus Prime's final monologues in all the Transformers films are always inspirational and downright epic. His final monologue from Transformers: The Last Knight contains a wonderful line about making the best of one's life. Although it may come from what is easily the worst Transformers film, Optimus' words of wisdom leave the film on a better note than the bad taste left in one's mouth after watching the rest of the film.

Optimus reminds audiences that they don't need to wait for someone to save them and that they can save themselves, as long as they're always trying and doing their best. No one person is completely helpless, so long as they give it all the effort they possibly can, that's all anyone can ask of them.

5 "On my home world, we believe that the battle with darkness will continue 'til all are one." - Optimus Prime

'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' (2023)

Image via Paramount Pictures

At the low point of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Optimus admits that he had made a mistake and acted selfishly. He claims that rather than he and Noah Diaz (Anthony Ramos) fighting separately for their own causes, they should have been fighting together. It's also a great commentary on the state of the world and war itself.

Optimus' words are a great representation of how humans could find more peace in the real world as well. Rather than being divided and fighting for one's selfish wants and goals, humans should be working together for common goals to make the world a better place, and only then could conflict cease or lessen greatly. These films may simply be all about robots fighting each other, but thanks to Optimus Prime, it's filled with lessons for audiences to learn and ponder on their way out of the theater.

4 "You'll always be my first car." - Sam Witwicky

'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' (2009)

Image via Paramount Pictures

When Sam Witwicky is getting ready to go off to college at the top of Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, he tells Bumblebee that he should leave and go off to be with the Autobots, as he just wants to lead a normal life. While Bee doesn't take it very well, Sam attempts to comfort him by stating that Bee will always be his first car, a role in his life that nothing else could replace.

The relationship between Bee and Sam is one of the best things about the first Transformers film and one of the standouts of the Michael Bay films in general. So to see Sam decide he's going to send off Bee and leave for college is certainly sad. The statement that Bee will always be Sam's first car is heartwarming, to say the least, as it's Sam essentially telling Bee that he can never forget Bee, and no matter where Bee and Sam go, they will always be part of each other.

3 "One shall stand, one shall fall." - Optimus Prime

'Transformers' (2007)

Image via Paramount Pictures

In the final battle of 2007's Transformers, as Optimus Prime prepares to face off with Megatron for the very last time, he states that at the end of the day, only one of them will be left standing. It's an awesome quote to start off the final battle and adds to the brutality of the fight to come, because now the audience knows that Optimus is going for the kill.

The quote actually originates from The Transformers: The Movie, the film in the original cartoon universe. Ever since that film came out in 1986, the line has become incredibly popular among the fan base. So, to see the quote brought back in the first live-action film of the modern Transformers franchise was not only a really cool treat for classic fans, but also worked well within the scene it's said in, keeping it from being a useless reference.

Transformers The fate of humanity is at stake when two races of robots, the good Autobots and the villainous Decepticons, bring their war to Earth. The robots have the ability to change into different mechanical objects as they seek the key to ultimate power. Only a human youth, Sam Witwicky (Shia LaBeouf) can save the world from total destruction. Release Date July 3, 2007 Director Michael Bay Cast Shia LaBeouf , Megan Fox , Josh Duhamel , Tyrese Gibson , Rachael Taylor , Anthony Anderson Runtime 144 Main Genre Action Writers Roberto Orci , Alex Kurtzman , John Rogers Tagline Their war. Our world. Expand

Watch on Amazon Prime Video

2 "No sacrifice. No victory." - Ron Witwicky (Kevin Dunn)

'Transformers' (2007)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Introduced in the first Transformers film as the good 'ol Witwicky motto, this quote became one of the major themes of the film and overall themes of the entire series. The idea that no battle can be one without a sacrifice applies so well to the Transformers films, given that there's always someone laying their lives on the line to save the day (even if it's Optimus and he keeps coming back.)

The quote also rings true in real life. Sometimes one has to give up the things they love in order to do the right thing or move forward in life. People can't always get what they want. It's a bittersweet but true quote that reminds people of the unfairness of life, but the reward that comes from pushing through that struggle.

Transformers The fate of humanity is at stake when two races of robots, the good Autobots and the villainous Decepticons, bring their war to Earth. The robots have the ability to change into different mechanical objects as they seek the key to ultimate power. Only a human youth, Sam Witwicky (Shia LaBeouf) can save the world from total destruction. Release Date July 3, 2007 Director Michael Bay Cast Shia LaBeouf , Megan Fox , Josh Duhamel , Tyrese Gibson , Rachael Taylor , Anthony Anderson Runtime 144 Main Genre Action Writers Roberto Orci , Alex Kurtzman , John Rogers Tagline Their war. Our world. Expand

Watch on Amazon Prime Video

1 "Autobots, roll out!" - Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen)

'Transformers' (2007)

The most iconic line in Transformers history is the iconic, "Autobots, roll out!" Much like, "Avengers assemble!" or "To me, my X-Men", this line is the defining line of the series. Even those who aren't fans of the series and just merely know about the robots in disguise know this line. It's a legendary line within pop culture as a whole.

When people think of Transformers, there's a high chance that this line is one of the first things that comes to mind (along with "robots in disguise", that is.) So not only is this an iconic line for Optimus to be saying, it also is perfectly the last line Optimus says to the crew before heading into the big act three finale, making the moment give fans everywhere absolute chills. If there's anything Optimus knows how to do, it's deliver a great line to set the mood.

Transformers (2007) An ancient struggle between the heroic Autobots and the evil Decepticons brings their war to Earth. Teenager Sam Witwicky, played by Shia LaBeouf, buys his first car, which turns out to be the Autobot Bumblebee. As Sam and his friends join forces with the Autobots, they must prevent the Decepticons from obtaining the powerful AllSpark and destroying humanity​. Release Date June 3, 2007 Director Michael Bay Cast Shia LaBeouf , Megan Fox , Mark Ryan , Peter Cullen , Hugo Weaving Runtime 144 Minutes Main Genre Sci-Fi Writers Roberto Orci , Alex Kurtzman , John Rogers Budget 150000000.0 Studio(s) DreamWorks Pictures , Di Bonaventura Pictures , DeSanto/Murphy Productions , Paramount Expand

Watch on Amazon Prime Video

NEXT: The 10 Worst Robots in the 'Transformers' Movies, Ranked