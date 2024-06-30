The Transformers franchise gets a lot of flak for many different reasons. But one of the series' biggest flaws is the franchise's writing quality, which has produced some of the most ridiculous lines in blockbuster film history. One can always walk into a Transformers film knowing they will get some great dialogue to have a fun giggle at, sometimes intentionally and other times not.

Whether it be Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen) claiming The Fallen's (Tony Todd) face or Agent Seymour Simmons (John Turturro) screaming about a Transformer's "scrotum," the Transformers franchise is genuinely packed to the brim with hilarious quotes. Some may see it as a degradation to the film's viewing experience, but many view the ridiculous quotes in the films as a way of making the films an even more entertaining viewing experience. These quotes are the dumbest in Transformers, but that doesn't mean they don't hold some value.

10 "You hired me from a newspaper ad. You think I come with a superpower?" - Jimmy (Jerrod Carmichael)

'Transformers: The Last Knight' (2017)

The character of Jimmy (Jerrod Carmichael) in Transformers: The Last Knight is interesting. Looking for help around the junkyard, Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg) puts an ad in the newspaper and ends up hiring Jimmy. He seems like a character that was just written into the film for Wahlberg to yell at. But other than that, Cade is just cool, revealing the secret of the Autobots' location to Jimmy.

What's funny about this quote is the subtext it has. Jimmy talks about being hired from a newspaper ad, wondering why it makes Cade think he can do all of these extraordinary things, which is a total parallel to the casting of Carmichael himself. While Carmichael is a wonderful actor, most recently appearing in Poor Things, the character serves no purpose and contributes to the plot in no meaningful way. This isn't surprising for the Transformers franchise, but it makes the line funnier nonetheless.

9 "Sweetie, hand me my alien gun!" - Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg)

'Transformers: Age of Extinction' (2014)

While the first three Michael Bay Transformers movies were received poorly, the last two were downright horrible, and the writing is a perfect example of that. Not only is it weak and often questionable, but the characterization of Cade Yeager specifically leaves a lot to be desired. His character is very empty, and some of the things he says are pretty ridiculous.

The Michael Bay Transformers franchise couldn't ever seem to decide if they wanted to take themselves seriously or not, and a line like this confuses audiences even more. Many feel that if the films wanted to actually take themselves seriously, they probably wouldn't have lines like this amidst a serious battle. Not to mention that Wahlberg's delivery only adds to the goofiness, making it sound more absurd than it already is. This line for sure got laughs, but not for the reason the filmmakers probably wanted.

8 "Move b—h! Get out of my way!" - Cogman (Jim Carter)

'Transformers: The Last Knight' (2017)

Although he's one of the best aspects of The Last Knight, Cogman (Jim Carter) is still one of the worst robots in the Transformers saga. Even so, his anger issues bring a lot of comedy to the scenes he is in. He's also incredibly small for a Transformer, standing around the size of a human, which makes his anger even funnier when standing near the other Transformers.

An example of his funny demeanor appears when he is driving Sir Edmund (Anthony Hopkins) through a chase scene as they run from the police. He is so confident in his driving abilities that as they continue to maneuver their way through the city, Cogman sings a little tune to this quote, making it even more cringe-worthy. The sequence is made even worse by Sir Edmund's panicked reaction in the passenger seat. One has to wonder who in the writer's room thought of this line and cleared it for the shooting draft.

'Transformers' (2007)

If there's anything sure to be funny, it's the hardcore weapons master of the Autobots getting peed on by a small Chihuahua. During the stealthy mission to get the glasses out of Sam Witwicky's (Shia LaBeouf) room while his parents are home, the tension is broken when Sam's Chihuahua, Mojo (Chester the Chihuahua), pees on Ironhide's (Jess Harnell) foot.

The inherent offense in Ironhide's voice is super funny, and a giant Transformer being so disrespected by such a small dog is even funnier. The fact that it happens to the tough-as-nails Ironhide is just perfect and all-around incredibly stupid, but in the best ways. Some lines can be stupid and intentionally funny; being deliberately silly is a legitimate tool in a writer's kit, and, in this case, it's a positive one. The line is dumb but effective, proving that the Transformers movies are often in on the joke.

6 "I'll suck your brains!" - Berserker (Steven Barr)

'Transformers: The Last Knight' (2017)

There should be absolutely zero reason to question why this line is stupid. "I'll suck your brains" is such a ridiculous line to say, especially coming from one of the most dangerous Decepticons there is. He is a character that has an insatiable hunger for sheer violence and destruction... and this is the best he can come up with?

One would think that a character like this would be spewing out terrifying yet super cool and intimidating lines. Yet, when audiences hear Berserker say, "I'll suck your brains," it only leaves them questioning why on Earth would the other robots be even slightly afraid of him. This character is supposed to inspire fear and build tension — his name is Berserker, for crying out loud! Alas, those things get completely negated with a silly and mind-numbingly bad line that really just makes people laugh for all the wrong reasons.

5 "You picked the wrong planet! Give me your face!" - Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen)

'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' (2009)

If there's anything this line makes people think, it's certainly, "You all good, Optimus?" Optimus Prime is the best robot in Transformers, but he has been infamously known to be shockingly brutal in the Michael Bay movies. The scene where he says this line is one of the biggest examples, even if the line itself is remarkably dumb. Optimus is known for having some of the best lines in the franchise, but that doesn't stop him from saying some stupid stuff now and then.

In the way-too-short final battle against The Fallen in Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Optimus Prime absolutely mauls The Fallen like no other. With one final zinger, he mercilessly rips off The Fallen's face, screaming, "Give me your face!" Wow, Optimus definitely was leaning into his bloodlust, which could be cool if it wasn't accompanied by such a ridiculous final line. It's the perfect example of the dumb stuff the writers would have Optimus do and say for the sake of action.

4 "LEFT CHEEK! LEFT CHEEK! LEFT CHEEK!" - Sergeant Epps (Tyrese Gibson)

'Transformers' (2007)

Amidst a battle against the powerful robot Scorponok in the desert, Captain Lennox (Josh Duhamel) gets ahold of the phone to attempt to contact the Pentagon for support. All is well until he realizes he needs to pay to make the call, so he tries to get Sergeant Epps' (Tyrese Gibson) credit card while they fight. When he can't figure out which pocket the card is in, Epps screams that the card is in the pocket on his left butt cheek with unhinged mid-battle ferocity.

Like it or not, butt jokes, while very stupid, are always going to be at least a little funny. They've been stupidly funny since the first joke and are still funny in Transformers. Tyrese Gibson's outlandish performance brings an even funnier feeling of chaos to the scene that just makes it all the better. Is the line frustratingly dumb? Yes. Is it still funny? Yes. Two things can be right at once.

3 "You can call it, 'Sam's happy time'" - Judy Witwicky (Julie White)

'Transformers' (2007)

If there's anything that the Transformers movies are known for, it's the incredibly immature humor, which often finds its peak when it comes to the Witwicky parents, Judy (Julie White) and Ron (Kevin Dunn). These two are undeniably the worst human characters in Transformers, and it's because of the dumb things they say and do.

In the first Transformers film, when Sam Witwicky must sneak through his own home to retrieve the glasses needed by the Autobots, he's walked in on by his parents, and evading them proves more trouble than hiding the Autobots in his front yard. While Sam's love interest, Mikaela Banes (Megan Fox), hides, his suspicious mom insinuates that Sam is pleasuring himself. In response to Sam and Ron's uncomfortable reactions, Judy tries to recover by suggesting Sam call it his "happy time." If there's anything parents can do, it's make things awkward, and this horrible line proves it. It's not funny or clever or even appreciated; it's just dumb.

2 "I am directly below... the enemy's scrotum." - Seymour Simmons (John Turturro)

'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' (2009)

Continuing the trend of immature jokes, this gem from the infamous second movie stands among the worst. While Agent Seymour Simmons chases the evil robot Devastator (Frank Welker) up the Pyramid of Giza so the military can get a direct shot on him with a powerful rail gun, he finds himself under a pair of wrecking balls that he titles as Devastator's "scrotum."

It's become clear by now that Michael Bay loves himself some genital jokes. This also wouldn't be the first time he's given a Transformer a genital body part, as he has Bumblebee pee on Agent Simmons in the first Transformers. What's up with this fascination? No one really knows. But it sure does result in some absolutely ridiculous lines that not only the great John Turturro can rescue.

1 "We're protected by the Romeo and Juliet laws." - Shane (Jack Reynor)

'Transformers: Age of Extinction' (2014)

The Michael Bay Transformers films may have terrible writing, rough performances and lackluster characters. But there is no sin larger than, for reasons literally no one can define, adding a 20-year-old man into the plot of Transformers: Age of Extinction to date Cade Yeager's 17-year-old daughter. To make matters more questionable, he goes on to defend the predatory relationship by giving said 20-year-old a laminated card detailing the "Romeo and Juliet laws."

If Bay felt as if he needed to defend himself for including such a relationship, then why include it in the first place? The scene is already very uncomfortable, but the line is stupid for every possible reason one could imagine, from the way it's presented to Jack Reynor's very awkward delivery. The fact that the line is essentially Bay trying to justify the inclusion of this weird relationship in the film only makes the whole situation more eyebrow-raising.

