Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the latest entry in the Transformers movie series, is coming to disc next month. The Steven Caple Jr.-directed robot action film will be available on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD October 10. After its release in theaters this summer and a digital release on July 11, physical media fans will now be able to get their hands on the latest clash between the Autobots and the forces of intergalactic evil – plus over an hour of special features.

The release will be loaded with featurettes, focusing on a number of aspects of the film; behind-the-scenes looks at its cast, crew, and breathtaking action scenes, a spotlight on the new and old Transformers characters of the film, and a look into how the film recreated its 1990s setting with music, costumes, and production design. It will also feature a number of deleted scenes, including the movie's original opening, which saw Optimus Prime tangle with the deadly Decepticon bus – Transit.

Who Are The Beasts and Why Are They Rising?

Rise of the Beasts draws its inspiration from the mid-'90s Beast Wars series, a revival of the then-floundering Transformers franchise that saw the shapeshifting robots from Cybertron abandon their vehicular alternate modes and take on the forms of animals. Rise of the Beasts features the heroic faction from that series, the Maximals, as the ancient guardians of the Transwarp Key, an artifact the monstrous planet-consuming entity Unicron intends to use to devour the universe. Led by Optimus Primal, they join forces with Optimus Prime's Autobots and their human allies to stop Unicron's minions, the Terrorcons, in a massive battle at Peru's Machu Picchu for the fate of Earth. And if that's not enough, the film's surprising ending ties it in with another beloved action-figure franchise.

Rise of the Beasts starred Anthony Ramos as electronics expert Noah Diaz and Dominique Fishback as historian Elena Wallace; it also featured an all-star cast of voice actors, including Pete Davidson (Mirage), Colman Domingo (Unicron), Peter Dinklage (Scourge), Ron Perlman (Optimus Primal), Michelle Yeoh (Airazor), and Peter Cullen, once more reprising his role as Optimus Prime. With a $439 million worldwide gross, it is the lowest-grossing film of the franchise, but will be followed up with an animated prequel film, Transformers One.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will be available on 4K Ultra HD SteelBook, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 10. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.