We’re barely three months away from the release date of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which means news from the Autobots and Decepticons is about to hit an all-time high for the first time since 2018’s Bumblebee. In an interview with Collider's own Christina Radish, the new movie lead Anthony Ramos (In the Heights) talked a little about how the new entry in the franchise feels like and he also broke down the basics of his character Noah.

During the interview, Ramos promised that Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is “wild,” and that being in the movie felt like re-living his childhood—especially because, for most of the production, Ramos and his fellow actors had to use a lot of their imagination to react to giant alien robots that weren’t there. But he was completely excited about having that experience. And he’s not alone:

“Lorenzo di Bonaventura, who’s one of our lead producers on the movie, came up to me and said, ‘How are you feeling about the movie, man?’ I was like, ‘I don’t know, I haven’t seen it.’ And he was like, […] ‘It’s rivaling right there with the first one.’ I was like, ‘Wow!’ That movie was the introduction of the franchise, so it almost feels like an introduction into a new franchise. It feels like the beginning of a new thing, which feels amazing. Steven Caple Jr., our director, is amazing. Dominique Fishback, Pete Davidson, and the cast is insane. I’m just grateful to be there.”

RELATED: 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Star Dominique Fishback Had "Pages and Pages" of Ideas for Her Character

Ramos Breaks Down Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Characters and Setting

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will tell the story of a boy who, much like other protagonists in the Transformers saga, comes across an Autobot by chance. Noah will partner up with Mirage (voiced by Pete Davidson), a Transformer who’s able to create illusions in order to disguise itself. Ramos also dedicated a little time to talk about his character and the movie’s setting:

“He’s very much the underdog. He’s had moments where he hasn’t felt enough. He just wants the best for his family, but he’s in a position where he can’t necessarily help them the way he wants to, which puts him in a moment of desperation, where he does something that he probably wouldn’t necessarily do otherwise. […] It’s fun when you can actually put real life things in a fantastical movie like that. We’re naming neighborhoods that are real neighborhoods in New York, in the film, but we’re on a plane on our way to Peru. It’s fun when you can add those elements of yourself to a movie like that.”

The cast of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts also features Dominique Fishback and Lauren Velez, as well as Michelle Yeoh, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Cristo Fernández, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, John DiMaggio, and Peter Cullen voicing Transformers. The movie is directed by Steven Caple Jr., who previously helmed Creed II.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts premieres in theaters on June 9. You can watch the trailer below: