Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has the task of bringing the spark back to the nearly twenty-year-old franchise and its mission began with a modest return at the domestic box office in Thursday previews. The seventh installment in the live-action adaptations of the beloved Hasbro action figures grossed $8.8 million across 3100+ locations. Rise of the Beasts is set to wage war with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse for box office supremacy this weekend.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' near $9 million preview return is comparable to another franchise sequel that has entered theaters in recent weeks, namely Fast X. Universal's Vin Diesel-starring action ensemble achieved $7.6 million in previews before moving onto a near franchise-low opening weekend at the domestic box office, where it grossed approximately $67 million. Rise of the Beasts picks up after the 2018 franchise reboot, Bumblebee. The film starring Hailee Steinfeld grossed just $2.85 million in Thursday previews and scored a franchise-worst opening weekend gross of $21.6 million domestically. Rise of the Beasts is predicted to do far better than its franchise predecessor, with early projections earmarking the Steven Caple Jr.-directed film to earn approximately $68 million this weekend. This would place it in fifth place for franchise openings domestically, ahead of 2017's Transformers: The Last Knight ($44.68 million) and just behind the first installment, 2007's Transformers ($70.5 million).

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will face stiff competition at the box office in the form of the animated sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which received rave reviews and an opening weekend gross of $120 million. The Sony animated feature is set to back up its strong opening with a second-weekend gross between $45 million and $55 million. Promising first reactions and a Rotten Tomatoes audience rating of 87% should aid Transformers: Rise of the Beasts in its aim to set up the franchise with a strong foundation for future installments. However, a lukewarm critical reception could hinder its box office progress.

What is 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' About?

Set in the mid 1990s, Transformers Rise of the Beasts sees Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen) and his faithful Autobots share the screen with a new breed of Transformers, the Maximals as a new foe threatens the very existence of planet earth. The film stars Anthony Ramos as Noah, ex-military electronics expert, and Dominique Fishback as Elena, an artifact researcher at a museum. New cast members lending their voice to the series include Pete Davidson, Ron Perlman and Peter Dinklage. The film is currently playing in theaters.

