Paramount Pictures and Skydance are poised to reboot the Transformers franchise with a new seventh entry, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The film opens in U.S. theaters on June 9 and The Hollywood Reporter writes that early projections suggest the film will score an opening in the region of $68 million at the domestic box office. This would rank the film fifth-all time in franchise history, just behind the first entry in the franchise, 2007's Tansformers.

The franchise's strongest opening at the domestic box office belongs to the second live-action entry, 2009's Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, which scored an impressive debut a fraction shy of $109 million. Transformers: Rise of the Beast's $68 million projection would see it surpass the openings of both 2017's Transformers: The Last Knight, which opened to $44.7 million and ended up a box office bomb, and 2018's Bumblebee, the most recent entry in the franchise that opened to $21.7 million. Rise of the Beasts is seen as both a sequel to Bumblebee and a soft reboot of the entire franchise. The film is slated to be the first of a new trilogy.

What is 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' About?

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, directed by Steven Caple Jr., will take fans of the theatrical adaption of the beloved Hasbro action figures into a story set in the 90s, as the Autobots share the screen for the first time with the Maximals, a blend of machine and animals (or beasts) and the monstrous Terrorcons, with familiar foes Decepticons set to make an appearance as well. Leading the human contingent of this globetrotting extravaganza are stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback. The voice talent leading the way in this movie is impressive, including the likes of fan-favourite Peter Cullen as Optimus Prime, Ron Perlman as Optimus Primal, alongside the likes of Pete Davidson, Michelle Yeoh and Peter Dinklage.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts lands in cinemas June 9, 2023, will it be a franchise success or a franchise failure at the box office? Before it comes roaring into cinemas check out the trailer below.