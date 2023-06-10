The June release schedule continues to roll out and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is finally battling it out in theaters. The seventh film in the modern live-action series is introducing a whole new bunch of Autobots, Decepticons, Predacons, Terrorcons, and will feature one of Transformers’ most iconic villains for the very first time in Unicron. However, the latest adventure will also feature the return of fan-favorite characters like Bumblebee. With the film’s theatrical debut this weekend, Hasbro has unveiled their new Threezero DLX Bumblebee figure based on the Autobot’s updated design in Rise of the Beasts.

The eight-inch figure has a whopping 57 points of articulation and comes with a Camaro trunk full of accessories. This includes an interchangeable battle head, three pairs of interchangeable hands, an ion blaster, and an action stand for posing. Bee also has LED lights throughout his figure including in his eyes for both head sculpts and in his ion blasters. While his Rise of the Beasts design is very similar to many of the characters past yellow and black muscle car renditions, there’s a ton of great detail work here that makes this figure a must own for any Transformers fan. The figure itself will be priced at $169.99.

The History of Bumblebee in Live-Action

Rarely is this Autobot the main star, but Bumblebee has been the beating heart of this franchise and, along with his leader Optimus Prime, has been one of the few Transformers to be in every live-action film. That heart carried over into the character's own self-titled solo film in 2018. A film that’s still considered one of the best across the series' entire four decade long history. It’s hard to explain what makes Bumblebee such a beloved character when compared to the other Autobots. It may have to do with the unique way he communicates through the radio or his childlike energy and free spirit, but when it comes time to battle there’s no one more loyal to the cause than this particular robot in disguise. When we meet back up with Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, and the rest of the Autobot regime in Rise of the Beasts, it's 1994 and the threat of the planet sized Unicron looms. The Autobots must band together with the Maximals to stop this new evil force before Earth is completely destroyed.

Autobots Roll Out to a Theater Near You

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts in theaters now. You can read Collider’s review of the film here. Hasbro’s Rise of the Beasts Bumblebee Threezero DLX figure will be released in August and you can pre-order it now on their website. Preview images for the figure can be seen down below.