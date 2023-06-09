[Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts]

Without question, the most emotionally devastating moment of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts happens when Bumblebee is killed by Scourge (voiced by Peter Dinklage). The fan-favorite Autobot returns to life before the movie’s climax, but since Rise of the Beasts is a reboot, we feared the hero had indeed met his definitive end. Speaking with Collider’s Steven Weintraub, Rise of the Beasts producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura revealed how the entire creative team of the Transformers universe discusses the main character’s potential deaths.

Bumblebee’s near-death experience raises the stakes in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts by taking one of the main Autobots out of combat. Still, di Bonaventura tells us the movie almost included a similar moment for Optimus Prime (voiced by Peter Cullen), the leader of the Autobots. In addition, Optimus Primal (voiced by Ron Perlman), the leader of the Maximals, was almost absent from the climax. The changes happened as the creative team tried to iterate different versions of the story, debating the best outcome for each fight. As di Bonaventura puts it:

“Well, Bumblebee almost died? It was a debate. Optimus disappeared at one point in time in the explosion, you didn't know what happened. There were different ideas that we were exploring in terms of like, how do you leave this movie, and what is the consequence? It's hard to imagine that now when I think we have such a great climax where everybody comes together to save each other if you would. In certain respects, Primal did not have as big a role in the ending originally, but as you fell in love with Primal we're like, ‘How do we do more Primal?’”

Image via Universal



Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Changed a Lot in Post-Production

During our interview, di Bonaventura also explained how the nature of the Transformers movies allows them to change things far along in post-production. This flexibility comes from many scenes of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts being entirely created using CGI. So, changing them wouldn’t lead to reshoots. The producer explains:

“That is actually one of the fun things about a visual effects movie is you get to make the movie in post, too. So as you're experiencing what you're doing, as your script set it up, sometimes there's the unexpected payoff that you can do in post because you're still creating the creatures.”

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is currently in theater. Check out Collider’s interview with director Steven Caple Jr. below.