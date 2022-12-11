There's no doubt that Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will be one of the biggest films of 2023. Not only does it look to be a total reboot of the Transformers film franchise, but it's also bringing in characters from the fan-favorite Beast Wars animated series. Even the first trailer was full of pulse-pounding robot action, all set to a remix of "Juicy" by The Notorious B.I.G. However, if Rise of the Beasts wants to succeed it can definitely take a few lessons from its predecessor, Bumblebee.

When Bumblebee made its debut in 2018, it received a far warmer reception than the previous entries in the Transformers franchise. A large part of that is due to the relationship between the titular Autobot (Dylan O'Brien) and teenager Charlie Watson (Hailee Steinfeld). Both of them are dealing with their own issues. Bumblebee isn't just the only Autobot on Earth, he was heavily damaged in a fight that led to the loss of his voice as well as his memory. Similarly, Charlie is grappling with the death of her father and seemingly unwilling to move on like the rest of her family.

What Makes 'Bumblebee' Stand Out Among Transformer Movies

Image via Paramount

Over the course of Bumblebee, they form a long-lasting friendship with each other. Bumblebee becomes enamored with old Earth movies, even learning to communicate with Charlie through them. And he also helps her break out of her shell, even giving her the boost of confidence she needs to impress her fellow teens at a party. The biggest moment comes at the climax, when Bumblebee is battling the Decepticons Shatter (Angela Bassett) and Dropkick (Justin Theroux). Though he manages to defeat Dropkick, Shatter threatens to kill Charlie — forcing Bumblebee to destroy a dam wall and cover the entire area in water. Charlie swims to Bumblebee and manages to resuscitate him,

RELATED: 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Trailer Breakdown: First Look at Autobots, Maximals & Terrorcons

This was a wild departure from previous Transformers films, in which the human characters are little more than comedic relief or distractions from the ongoing war between the Autobots and Decepticons. Director Travis Knight understood that Bumblebee hinged on the relationship between Bumblebee and Charlie, and put just as much care into it as he does the robot battles. That human element is what elevates Bumblebee above the other Transformers films, and it's one that Knight utilized in his previous film Kubo and the Two Strings. Like Bumblebee, Kubo focuses on the bond between the young Kubo (Art Parkinson) and his traveling companions — and how that bond ends up becoming deeper than expected.

The Human-Transformer Bond

Like Bumblebee, Rise of the Beasts looks as if it will focus on a human/Transformer bond, namely that between Noah (Anthony Ramos) and the Transformer Mirage (Pete Davidson). Similar to how Charlie found Bumblebee in a junkyard, Noah finds Mirage abandoned in a parking lot. Other images feature the duo working together alongside other Autobots including Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen) and the Maximals, which looks extremely promising. Time will tell if Steven Caple Jr. manages to capture the same blend of heartwarming relationships and robot action that powered Bumblebee, but if he does the Transformers franchise will continue to thrive.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts roars into theaters on June 9, 2023.